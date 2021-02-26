Better, more community input is needed to address environmental injustice, commission finds

The report, “Identifying and addressing the vestiges of inequity and inequality in Virginia’s laws," issued five recommendations to state leaders related to environmental justice, leading first with a call to boost community input before industrial projects get the state’s green light.

The commission is asking the Department of Environmental Quality to develop procedures to ensure that public regulatory agencies receive “meaningful input” from minority communities that would be affected by environmental permits.

Andy Block, the vice chair of the commission and former director of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, said that developers for projects that might pose harm to nearby residents, or that might be undesirable to those residents, sometimes “counted on lack of resistance and lack of participation” to site their projects.

“Too often, we think about notice as a formality. As long as the person doing the project follows the procedure, it's OK” he said.

“What we suggest here is that we might want to change that paradigm, and make permits contingent on input received, not on notice given. That’s not where the law is now, but the conversations are moving in that direction.”