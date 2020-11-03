Biden claims early win in Virginia, a Southern swing state growing bluer

Democrats in the state chalked up those numbers to an energized “get-out-the-vote” campaign that urged supporters to vote early. They also sought to attract young voters to the ballot box, hoping to boost turnout among that age bracket compared with 2016.

Juanasia Bell, 18, was among those voters. She cast an in-person ballot for Biden in her first election in central Chesterfield, at a precinct that leaned in Trump’s favor in 2016.

“I voted for Biden. He just seems more reliable,” Bell said. Among the issues on her mind as she cast her ballot were protections for LGBT people and the Black Lives Matter movement. “I don’t like to shade on people. But I don’t think Trump would be the right choice.”

Trump held one formal campaign appearance in Virginia, a Sep. 25 airport rally in Newport News during which he vowed to fight for Virginia’s 13 electoral votes as polling showed Biden decisively ahead.

A year earlier, as top Democrats in Virginia weathered scandals about racism and alleged sexual misconduct, Trump proclaimed Virginia would “come back HOME Republican in 2020!”

Trump had sought to animate his base by targeting Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. During the Newport News rally he called Northam a “crazy governor ... trying to take your guns."