Biden claims early win in Virginia, a Southern swing state growing bluer

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday claimed an early victory over President Donald Trump in Virginia, a Southern swing state looking increasingly like a Democratic stronghold.
The Associated Press called the contest for the Democratic challenger just after 7:30, about 30 minutes after polls closed at 7 p.m., predicting that Biden would claim Virginia’s 13 electoral college votes.
With Biden's victory Democrats have carried Virginia in four straight presidential elections after Republicans won the state in every presidential contest from 1968 to 2004.
Official election results remained inconclusive as localities worked to report in-person and absentee ballots. While Democrats celebrated Biden’s apparent victory, Republican Party officials said they were not ready to concede, citing the state’s unusual election.
Virginia had consistently leaned in Biden’s favor in the months leading up to election day, according to public opinion polling. Neither campaign made heavy investments of time or money here, instead chasing votes in nearby battlegrounds North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Biden did not stump in the state since becoming his party’s presumptive nominee, instead relying on digital and TV advertising, and his network of surrogates. During his bid for his party’s nomination, Biden said the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville ultimately prompted him to run for president.
“Virginians chose unity over division and hope over fear by voting decisively for [Biden] and [Kamala Harris],” said former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a prominent Biden surrogate. “The commonwealth leading the way yet again.”
At 9 p.m., Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson said it was “still kinda early,” to concede.
“The last time I saw it, there was 15 to 20 percent of the vote in, and they are projecting Virginia for Biden. We still have a lot of votes, from election day and mail-in ballots, that have to flow in,” he said in an interview.
“I’m not ready to say right now that Biden has won Virginia.”
The Associated Press said Tuesday that while only about 10% of the vote had been counted statewide when it called the race, “completed counts in a representative selection of precincts in communities across Virginia showed Biden comfortably ahead of Trump.”
Elsewhere, Trump and Biden had claimed early victories in solidly red and blue states, like Kentucky and Vermont, respectively. Results in key eastern states, including Georgia and Florida, remained unclear at 9 p.m.
Biden appeared to benefit from the trove of early and absentee votes -- around 2.8 million before election day - which accounted for close to half of the state’s registered voters. It was also almost five times the number of early and absentee ballots cast in Virginia in 2016.
Democrats in the state chalked up those numbers to an energized “get-out-the-vote” campaign that urged supporters to vote early. They also sought to attract young voters to the ballot box, hoping to boost turnout among that age bracket compared with 2016.
Juanasia Bell, 18, was among those voters. She cast an in-person ballot for Biden in her first election in central Chesterfield, at a precinct that leaned in Trump’s favor in 2016.
“I voted for Biden. He just seems more reliable,” Bell said. Among the issues on her mind as she cast her ballot were protections for LGBT people and the Black Lives Matter movement. “I don’t like to shade on people. But I don’t think Trump would be the right choice.”
Trump held one formal campaign appearance in Virginia, a Sep. 25 airport rally in Newport News during which he vowed to fight for Virginia’s 13 electoral votes as polling showed Biden decisively ahead.
A year earlier, as top Democrats in Virginia weathered scandals about racism and alleged sexual misconduct, Trump proclaimed Virginia would “come back HOME Republican in 2020!”
Trump had sought to animate his base by targeting Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. During the Newport News rally he called Northam a “crazy governor ... trying to take your guns."
Trump also heavily criticized Northam for his support to strip restrictions on late-term abortions and the COVID-19 restrictions he levied on the state, saying residents here were “not allowed to go to church, not allowed to go to a restaurant, not allowed to go to a friend’s house.”
“Liberate Virginia,” Trump twice urged supporters online.
But it was not gun control or COVID-19 rules that Richmond-area voters cited as their main impetus for supporting the president’s re-election. Largely, it was the economy.
After Trump's Virginia appearance, polling continuously showed the Old Dominion out of his reach.
At Robious Middle School, Teresa Super, 52, voted for Trump.
“I feel like before COVID he worked very hard to improve our economic situation. I believe that given the opportunity, he can create jobs for Americans and put us back on a good track.”
Javier Rubina, 47, voted at the Central Chesterfield Ruritan Association on Tuesday. An immigrant from Guatemala, he said Trump is “the best president the U.S. has had, in respect to the economy more than anything.”
