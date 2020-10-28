Biden leads Trump by 12 points in final CNU poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in Virginia by double digits according to the final pre-Election Day poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

Biden received 53% of the vote among likely voters to 41% for Trump in the survey released Wednesday.

“Biden’s lead continues to illustrate Virginia’s solid shift left in presidential and statewide races,” said Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research director of the Wason Center at CNU.

Republicans have not won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009 and Democrats have carried the state in three straight presidential contests. Asked to name the most important issues for the next president to tackle, respondents listed in order: the pandemic, the economy, health care, racial inequality and climate change.

“The test on Election Day will be whether that shift holds in the competitive congressional districts that went to Democrats in 2018,” Bromley-Trujillo said.

Two years ago Democrats picked up three congressional seats as Abigail Spanberger, Elaine Luria and then-state Sen. Jennifer Wexton unseated GOP incumbents.