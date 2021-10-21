Biden to stump for McAuliffe in Arlington on Tuesday, a week from Election Day

President Joe Biden will campaign with Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Arlington County on Tuesday.

McAuliffe is in a close race with Republican Glenn Youngkin to be Virginia's next governor. Election Day is Nov. 2.

Biden will appear next to McAuliffe on Tuesday evening at Virginia Highlands Park; doors for the event will open at 5 p.m. It will mark the second time Biden stumps for McAuliffe, a longtime ally.

Biden, whose approval ratings have dipped in recent months, is the latest high-profile Democrat to campaign with McAuliffe as the race for governor nears its end. McAuliffe is slated to appear next to Kamala Harris in Dumfries on Thursday evening, and former President Barack Obama will campaign with McAuliffe in Richmond on Saturday.

Biden first campaigned with McAuliffe in July, calling Virginia's gubernatorial election "a big deal." The election will be a referendum on Democratic control here and an early test for Democrats ahead of the congressional midterm elections.

“You’re not gonna find anyone, I mean anyone, who knows how to get more done for Virginia than Terry,” Biden said in July.