Biden to stump for McAuliffe in Arlington on Tuesday, a week from Election Day

President Joe Biden will campaign with Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Arlington County on Tuesday.
McAuliffe is in a close race with Republican Glenn Youngkin to be Virginia's next governor. Election Day is Nov. 2.
Biden will appear next to McAuliffe on Tuesday evening at Virginia Highlands Park; doors for the event will open at 5 p.m. It will mark the second time Biden stumps for McAuliffe, a longtime ally.
Biden, whose approval ratings have dipped in recent months, is the latest high-profile Democrat to campaign with McAuliffe as the race for governor nears its end. McAuliffe is slated to appear next to Kamala Harris in Dumfries on Thursday evening, and former President Barack Obama will campaign with McAuliffe in Richmond on Saturday.
Biden first campaigned with McAuliffe in July, calling Virginia's gubernatorial election "a big deal." The election will be a referendum on Democratic control here and an early test for Democrats ahead of the congressional midterm elections.
“You’re not gonna find anyone, I mean anyone, who knows how to get more done for Virginia than Terry,” Biden said in July.
Since then, the president has presented a challenge for Democrats in Virginia. The messy U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a missed target for COVID-19 vaccinations, and ongoing negotiations in Washington over an infrastructure package have weakened Biden's approval ratings.
Youngkin, meanwhile, has sought to put some distance between himself and his party's leader, former President Donald Trump. Youngkin said he would support Trump if he ran for president in 2024, but has not campaigned with the former president in Virginia and rarely mentions Trump during public speeches.
Earlier this month, Youngkin skipped a GOP rally during which Trump called in to enthusiastically endorse Youngkin. The endorsement attracted little public reaction from the Youngkin campaign.
A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday found McAuliffe and Youngkin tied in the race for governor among registered voters, with support for each at 46%.
McAuliffe came ahead among likely voters at 48% compared with Youngkin's 46%. The poll found Youngkin has made gains among independent voters and women in recent weeks.
