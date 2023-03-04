IN THE NEWS

More Virginians have college degrees

Fifty-nine percent of the state's working-age adults have earned a college degree, certificate or credential. The new data, from 2021, represents a 2-percentage-point increase since Lumina's last survey and comes despite a drop in the total number of college students in the state. Massachusetts is the most educated state, with 62% of residents having some kind of post-high school degree or credential.

SHOOTING: Police in Charlottesville on Tuesday shot a wanted man who authorities said pointed a firearm at them. Police said a detective spotted the man and tried engage with him, but he fled to a wooded area and fired several rounds. Billy Sites, 44, of Albemarle County, was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting.

POLICY: The Chesapeake School Board on Monday approved allowing clubs not sponsored by a school employee to use facilities for after-school meetings. The district has faced controversy over an “After-School Satan Club" sponsored by the non-theistic Satanic Temple, which sought to use the B.M. Williams Primary School for arts, crafts and science projects for children. The first meeting, on Feb. 16, resulted in bomb threats. The board voted to create a fee for groups using buildings and limit hours to 6-10 p.m. on weekdays.

THEY SAID ...

“My eyes right now are really on Virginia, and we've got a lot of good work to do here."

— Gov. Glenn Youngkin, on speculation he will for president

"It was something very unique for all of us, something that we definitely had never done before. "

— Grace Phillips, whose family's alpaca farm, Meadowgate Alpacas in Beaverdam, was featured on the first season of the National Geographic Wild program “Going Fur Gold.”

BY THE NUMBERS

20

Percentage of possible turnover of Virginia General Assembly members before next session, with political analyst Bob Holsworth citing a wave of recent departures

16

Seasons the legendary Terry Holland, who died last week at age 80, coached the University of Virginia basketball team

THE WATER COOLER

WINNER: A Prince George County native was crowned the winner of “America’s Got Talent: All Stars" on Monday. Aerialist Aidan Bryant, 18, was one 11 finalists on the series, which showcased contestants from previous seasons of the NBC program. Bryant, who finished second during the 2021 season, won a cash prize and a year-long residency at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. “I worked so hard for this ever since I was 14 years old. To see everybody’s faces light up when I won — the judges and the audience — it was such a crazy experience. I will remember it for the rest of my life,” Bryant said.

PARK: Fort Monroe and other places would be part of a new national park area under legislation introduced in Congress. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., drafted legislation that would create a “Chesapeake National Recreation Area" from Annapolis, Maryland, to North Beach in Hampton. If approved, the legislation would allow the National Park Service to acquire or partner with sites in the area. The project has been in the works for about 40 years.

IN THE NEWS

SCHOOLS: Jillian Balow on Wednesday stepped down as the state superintendent of public instruction. Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Balow to the job in January 2022 after she was the Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Balow's tenure in the Virginia post was marked by controversies over a miscalculation of state education aid to localities and new standards for teaching history and social studies.

DOGS: Bond was denied Wednesday for a Ferrum man charged in the death of his two dogs that he reported had been stolen from a park last month. Terry Eugene Michel reported two men in an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee took the black labrador retrievers named Caleb and Colby on Feb. 7 at Waid Recreation Area near Rocky Mount. The dogs were found dead a week later about four miles north of the park. Prosecutor Cooper Brown said in court that Michel's actions were "more an act of domestic violence directed at his wife." Rhonda Michel, Terry Michel's wife, was in the courtroom Wednesday and said she was fearful of her safety if her husband were to be granted bond.

TEACH: Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has been named a professor with the University of Virginia Center for Politics. Cheney, who was in Congress from 2017 until her primary defeat last year, served on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol. A graduate of McLean High School, she co-wrote with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, “Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America.”