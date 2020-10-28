Biden, Warner and redistricting amendment ahead in final CNU poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in Virginia by double digits according to the final pre-Election Day poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.
Biden received 53% of the vote among likely voters to 41% for Trump in the survey released Wednesday.
“Biden’s lead continues to illustrate Virginia’s solid shift left in presidential and statewide races,” said Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research director of the Wason Center at CNU.
Republicans have not won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009 and Democrats have carried the state in three straight presidential contests. Asked to name the most important issues for the next president to tackle, respondents listed in order: the pandemic, the economy, health care, racial inequality and climate change.
“The test on Election Day will be whether that shift holds in the competitive congressional districts that went to Democrats in 2018,” Bromley-Trujillo said.
Two years ago Democrats picked up three congressional seats as Abigail Spanberger, Elaine Luria and then-state Sen. Jennifer Wexton unseated GOP incumbents.
This year Spanberger faces another hard-fought battle in the 7th District with Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. In the 2nd District, based in Virginia Beach, Luria is in a closely watched rematch with Republican Scott Taylor, whom she unseated two years ago.
The survey found that while Biden enjoys traditional Democratic advantages among African Americans, women and college-educated voters, he is making inroads in some groups that often lean to the GOP. Biden has a 10-point advantage among voters who are 45 or older. Biden has a 1-point edge among men and Trump is up 2 points among voters without college educations.
In Virginia’s U.S. Senate race, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., leads his Republican challenger, Daniel Gade, by 20 percentage points, 57% to 37%.
A proposed constitutional amendment on redistricting has strong backing across voting groups. It has the support of 54% of likely voters, with 24% opposed.
The amendment would reduce the legislature’s control over General Assembly and congressional districts ahead of redistricting in 2021, shifting map-drawing duties to a commission of lawmakers and citizens. If they deadlock the matter would go to the state Supreme Court.
The Wason Center interviewed 908 registered Virginia voters on cellphone and landline, Oct. 15-27. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.
