Big changes are in the works for visiting Virginia's Old Rag, one of the premier hikes in the U.S.

Park officials said the aim is to make the Old Rag experience as rewarding as possible for visitors. If implemented, the pilot program would run from next March through November and provide enough information to adopt a more permanent system with a different fee.

"We’ve got people backing up on the mountain, and we also have limitations on parking," said Patrick Kenney, superintendent of Shenandoah National Park.

Most public comment taken earlier this year on the proposed pilot program has been in favor of doing something, Kenney said. He said whether the 800-hiker figure works or should be revised would be determined by the pilot program.

"A lot of the people who have done it feel like it is too crowded," Kenney said. "The experience isn’t quite what they envisioned a mountain climb to be — stacked up in the rock scramble ... and having to wait an hour to get through those areas because there’s so many people ahead of you."

He added: "We've made some improvements on parking, but we want to bring things in sync — so you’ve got a ticket to climb and there’s going to be some level of expectation that when you get there, there is going to be a place to park. Likewise, people don’t want to park there and get caught up in a huge number of people up on the mountain, either."