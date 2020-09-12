Bikes in short supply as pandemic drives people outside

ROANOKE - When the pandemic closed Kellie Foy’s gym, she pulled the mountain bike gathering dust out of her garage.
“I decided I was going to get back on the bike as a way to get outside and to get some cardio and to just sort of try to replace what I was missing at the gym,” she said.
Foy, who lives in Roanoke County, took the bike to East Coasters for a tune-up in the spring and about a month ago also bought a gravel bike from the shop. She recently took it out for a 17-mile ride on the Virginia Creeper Trail in Damascus.
Her family has spent much of the last several months stuck inside, practicing social distancing. The mother of three said she needed exercise and fresh air to keep from going stir crazy. Biking was the solution.
“Essentially, I do it for my sanity,” Foy said.
Over the last few months, local bicycle shops have been inundated with customers. The pandemic has led to a national bicycle boom, along with shortages, as people eager to exercise outside or simply get out of the house have turned to cycling.
Stephen Ambruzs is the owner of Downshift Bikes and Brews, which is part bike shop and part cafe. While the cafe has struggled, experiencing a roughly 50% decrease in revenue during the pandemic, the cycle side has exploded, with an uptick in service and sales.
“We’ve seen a lot more people come in and buy bikes and also bring in their bikes from their basement that they haven’t used in forever to get a tune-up,” he said.
Ambruzs described the increased interest in biking as a pleasant surprise. The flurry of closures and cancellations in March worried him. Ambruzs said his first thought was that no one would be out shopping or dining and people would be conservative with their spending.
Ambruzs said he first noticed the increase in bike-related traffic at Downshift in April. Normally there’s a two- to four-day turnaround for service. The wait time first climbed to five to seven days and eventually to seven to 10 days.
Shortages are another indicator of the strong demand for bicycles. Ambruzs said he’s had to turn away many customers because the shop had no bikes to sell them.
“It seems that most if not every bike under $1,000 is gone from the face of the Earth right now,” he said.
In response, Downshift began purchasing used bikes to restore and resell, Ambruzs said. They’ve also done custom projects for clients, building and painting exactly to their specifications.
Christopher Heslin, owner of UnderDog Bikes in Roanoke, said he’s struggled to keep parts in stock. He said he’s been forced to buy online from competitors instead of directly from distributors.
“It’s taking more time to source the parts for a bike sometimes than it does to actually repair it,” he said.
Some of that shortage is driven by people pulling old bikes that need repairs out from storage, Heslin believes. It can be particularly challenging to find the necessary parts to fix old bikes.
Like any other business owner, Heslin said, he initially wondered if UnderDog Bikes would survive the pandemic. But the shop was able to remain open, and it quickly became apparent that customers viewed bike shops as essential businesses.
Many families came in looking for bikes for their children, Heslin said, hopeful they could “pedal off some of that energy.”
Normally UnderDog would have about 40 bikes on the sales floor, but recently Heslin said the shop had just eight while waiting for new inventory to arrive.
Traditionally, UnderDog offers rentals, since it’s located right off the Roanoke River Greenway. This year, rentals were suspended due to COVID-19. But so many people wanted to purchase bikes, Heslin said, he ended up selling the rental fleet.
While the surge in cycling has been good for business, Heslin said he’s trying not to burn out his staff. Everything is taking a little bit longer with various safety precautions. The shop has kept its doors closed and is meeting customers outside.
In May, Gina Schauland started a Facebook group called We Bike for Fun. Her goal was to create a social media community for cyclists and encourage them to support local businesses through various challenges, like biking to a brewery or restaurant. The group has grown to 700 members.
Seager Wilson of Roanoke has logged about 1,000 miles since taking up biking in April.
He’s an avid runner but didn’t have much experience with cycling prior to the pandemic. But when his gym closed and Wilson was looking for a supplementary exercise option, he decided to give it a try.
Wilson searched for bikes on Facebook Marketplace. He messaged maybe eight to 10 people who had listed bikes for sale before finding one that was still available.
“People were just selling them as soon as they posted online,” Wilson said.
Steve Jones, general manager of Cardinal Bicycle, said the experience of bike shops over the last few months can be simply described: high demand and low supply.
“We’ve definitely seen the crunch of an incredible turnout in not even just Roanoke, but we’ve had people driving in from New Jersey, people calling from as far away as California,” he said.
He said the store has hundreds of bikes on back order.
Bikes for younger riders — from elementary school-age children all the way up to those getting their first adult bikes — have been particularly popular, Jones said. They’re usually available for only a few hours before they’re snatched up.
Though demand is still incredibly high, Jones said customers now understand they might not walk out with a bike on the first try.
“Most of the customers we’re seeing now have called a dozen bike shops trying to find something. And they know what they’re in for when they get on the phone or when they pull into a parking lot,” he said.