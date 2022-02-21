Bill that passed Va. House would close records of completed police investigations

The Virginia Senate will consider a bill the House passed that would significantly scale back a 2021 law that allows public access to closed police investigative files.

Democrats passed the law when they controlled both houses of the legislature after it was recommended by the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, a panel of lawmakers and citizen appointees that scrutinizes the state's open records laws.

Parents in two high-profile murder cases have feared that the law will allow news media to obtain new records about the cases, and said that would further traumatize the family members of those who were killed.

The House of Delegates earlier this month passed a bill from Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, that would essentially undo the 2021 law and again give police agencies and Virginia's elected prosecutors discretion over what to release, said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, a nonprofit.

When police had full discretion previously, they generally did not release records even in closed cases.

The 2021 law has only been on the books for seven months.

“I think the Senate should send this bill to the FOIA Council where the same people who crafted the original version can take another look at it to see what problems have arisen and need to be addressed," Rhyne said.

Bell's legislation, if passed, would allow only certain people to obtain records in closed police investigations: A victim, the victim's next of kin if the victim is deceased, or an attorney representing someone in a request for a writ of actual innocence.

Families of two murder victims testified at a House subcommittee hearing on Feb. 8. They included Dan and Gil Harrington, the parents of 20-year-old Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington, who was raped and murdered in 2009.

The mother of Hannah Graham, an 18-year-old University of Virginia student who was murdered in 2014, also testified. The same man was convicted in both deaths.

“Unlimited access to investigative records would be of great concern to us," testified Gil Harrington, the mother of Morgan Harrington. "Please spare us and other victims' families the anguish of reliving the agonizing details of our beloved’s murder."

Susan Graham, the mother of Hannah Graham, said she and her husband have not participated in documentaries about the case, and the potential for news reports on new information not currently public is a source of stress. A media company has made a records request to Albemarle County police, she said.

She said media companies want to broadcast stories about her daughter's death "all in the name of entertainment" and that news media seek the information to "boost their ratings."

(Many traditional media outlets adhere to an ethics code that directs them to balance the public's right to know against potential harm).

Rhyne, of the open government coalition, testified at the hearing against the bill and said in an interview that a great deal of work went into the 2021 law at the state's FOIA Advisory Council.

That law created a framework that no longer allowed police blanket denials of requests for records in investigations that were closed, she said. The current law prevents release of photos of a victim.

She said she's concerned that to fix the concerns of some family members, the legislation Bell proposed would deny access to police records to a broader audience and would deny the public oversight of police and how they conducted an investigation.

In addition to journalists, historians and a person using the law to get new records about the mass shooting at Virginia Tech would no longer be able to get those records, she said. A person arrested by police in a case where charges were dropped wouldn't be able to get a copy of the police file, she said.

The Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys supports Bell's proposed rewrite of the law.

The bill passed the House 54-45 with two Democrats joining the GOP majority; it now awaits a hearing in the Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology.