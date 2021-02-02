Bill to abolish death penalty in Virginia survived amendment attempts and is set for debate by full Senate on Wednesday

A Senate bill to abolish the death penalty in Virginia survived three significant amendment attempts Tuesday and is set to be considered by the full body Wednesday.
SB1165 would change the more than one dozen types of capital murder — such as murder in the commission of a rape or the murder of a police officer, now punishable by death or life in prison — to aggravated murders, punishable by life without parole.
However, under current law and under the abolition bills now pending in the Senate and House, a judge could still suspend part of the life sentence — except in the case of the murder of a police officer.
A substitute bill offered by Sen. William Stanley, R-Franklin County, a death penalty opponent, would have abolished the death penalty but would require a mandatory life sentence for someone convicted of any type of aggravated murder, not just the murder of a police officer.
"They should be given life without the possibility of parole," Stanley told the Senate on Tuesday. "For every one of those special circumstances murders ... while they will not get the electric chair or lethal injection, they will never see freedom again."
He said true life without parole is the only fair sentence for the victims. "My concern is, in its current form without this substitute, the ability of sentencing someone to something other than life without parole exists," Stanley said.
However, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, the sponsor of SB1165, said Stanley's proposal would add another 14 new mandatory-minimum life without parole sentences. The legislature is now moving in the opposite direction, considering eliminating many mandatory minimum sentences.
State Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, said he was proposing two substitute amendments in an attempt to keep death sentences possible for two types of murders.
He said that because of his experience as a lawyer who has tried many capital murder cases. "I came to the conclusion — and would agree with many of my colleagues — that I don't find capital punishment a deterrent," he said.
He said he also concluded that the death penalty "ensured that there would never, ever, be a repeat offense by that particular defendant."
The proposed amendments from Stanley and Norment were voted down and SB1165 approved for its third reading Wednesday with minor changes.
Surovell said the bill will be debated Wednesday and a vote taken on whether to send it to the House. A House bill, HB2263, sponsored by Del. Michael Mullin, D-Newport News, will be considered by the House Courts of Justice Committee on Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam is backing both bills.
Mullin said Tuesday that he does not anticipate any major changes to the bill. "What I do anticipate is that we are going to eliminate the death penalty in 2021," he said. "This has been a priority of so many within the courts committee and our caucus for so long."
Virginia, with 113 executions, ranks second only to Texas in number of executions conducted since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to resume capital punishment in 1976, after a four-year halt.
However, there have been no executions in the state for four years and no new death sentences since 2011. According to a survey released Tuesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, 56% of Virginia voters approved abolition of the death penalty.
Opponents of capital punishment cite the risk of executing someone who is innocent, the cost and other factors. Earl Washington Jr., wrongfully convicted of a 1982 rape and murder in Culpeper, came within nine days of execution in 1985.
DNA testing later proved him innocent and led to the conviction of the real killer.
