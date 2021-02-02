Bill to abolish death penalty in Virginia survived amendment attempts and is set for debate by full Senate on Wednesday

However, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, the sponsor of SB1165, said Stanley's proposal would add another 14 new mandatory-minimum life without parole sentences. The legislature is now moving in the opposite direction, considering eliminating many mandatory minimum sentences.

State Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, said he was proposing two substitute amendments in an attempt to keep death sentences possible for two types of murders.

He said that because of his experience as a lawyer who has tried many capital murder cases. "I came to the conclusion — and would agree with many of my colleagues — that I don't find capital punishment a deterrent," he said.

He said he also concluded that the death penalty "ensured that there would never, ever, be a repeat offense by that particular defendant."

The proposed amendments from Stanley and Norment were voted down and SB1165 approved for its third reading Wednesday with minor changes.

Surovell said the bill will be debated Wednesday and a vote taken on whether to send it to the House. A House bill, HB2263, sponsored by Del. Michael Mullin, D-Newport News, will be considered by the House Courts of Justice Committee on Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam is backing both bills.