Bill to expand involuntary mental health treatment dies

You could be acquitted of a crime but if you argued that your mental illness was a factor, a judge would have been able to order you into treatment against your will if measure had not been killed in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The aim was to get people with mental illness help before their condition leads to another arrest and criminal charge, its sponsor, state Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg said.

But it could land people who had been acquitted of an offense in jail for contempt of court if they ignored the other, state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George said.

“I don’t like this bill,” said state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City. “These people were acquitted.”

The bill said that if a defendant introduces evidence of his or her mental condition during a trial, that opens the door for the judge to order a mental health evaluation if the defendant is found not guilty of the offense.

If that evaluation finds the person has a mental illness, and that the illness led to conduct that poses a threat to that person or other people, including the offense for which the person was acquitted, the judge could order the individual to receive outpatient treatment for up to 180 days. The evaluation would also need to find it was likely that the outpatient treatment would reduce the risk of harm to the individual or to other people.