Bill to expand involuntary mental health treatment in Virginia dies

The Senate Judiciary Committee has killed a measure that would have allowed judges to order compulsory mental health treatment for people who claim a mental illness was a factor in a crime, even if the person was found not guilty of that crime.

The aim was to get people with mental illnesses help before their conditions lead to additional arrests and criminal charges, the bills' sponsor, state Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg said.

But it could have landed people who had been acquitted of an offense in jail for contempt of court if they ignored the order, state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George said.

“I don’t like this bill,” said state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City. “These people were acquitted.”

The bill said that if a defendant introduces evidence of his or her mental condition during a trial, that evidence opens the door for the judge to order a mental health evaluation if the defendant is found not guilty of the offense.

If that evaluation finds the defendant has a mental illness and that the illness led to conduct that poses a threat to the defendant or other people — including the offense for which the defendant was acquitted — the judge could order the individual to receive outpatient treatment for up to 180 days.

The evaluation would also need to indicate that it was likely that outpatient treatment would reduce the risk of harm to the individual or other people.

The bill provides for the order to be rescinded, but also allows for an extension of the involuntary treatment for an additional 180 days.

The bill does not address people who have been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

In those cases, when a judge or jury finds a defendant was so ill that he or she was incapable of understanding an act was a crime and were unable to stop themselves from committing the offense, the judge then places the defendant in the custody of the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which almost always means a stay in a state mental hospital.

District court judges can order individuals into treatment, both in a hospital or with outpatient services, only after a multi-step process.

It starts when an individual's behavior leads a magistrate to authorize a temporary detention order, which requires the person be evaluated.

But to reach that point, the person has to be in a crisis and at immediate risk of harm to him or herself or to others.

