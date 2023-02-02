Some elderly prisoners who current law says can ask the Parole Board for early release wouldn’t be able to under legislation approved by a House subcommittee.

But because the measure would only apply to prisoners who committed offenses after July 1 of this year, the state Department of Planning and Budget said it wouldn’t actually affect prison populations until 2029.

House Bill 1458, sponsored by Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, would expand the list of prisoners who cannot ask the Parole Board for early release. A petition for so-called geriatric release doesn’t automatically result in release, but a representative of Attorney General Jason Miyares said his investigation of the previous board under the Northam administration showed it “was essentially running an experiment.”

In several cases, elderly prisoners the Parole Board released went out to commit serious crimes, in some cases even though they were assessed as high risks to do so.

“This bill is absolutely necessary,” he said.

“At what point do we release them,” replied Richard Walker, founder of Bridging the Gap, a nonprofit that helps prisoners. “All they are looking to do is to live out the rest of their lives out of prison."

Virginia law now says prisoners who are 65 or older and who have served at least five years of a sentence, as well as those 60 or older who have served at least 10 years can ask the Parole Board for conditional release from prison.

Only those sentenced to life without parole – for instance, those convicted of aggravated murder – are barred from asking.

Ballard’s bill adds a range of offenses, from first- and second-degree murder to robbery, sexual assault and stalking, to the list for which inmates can’t petition for geriatric release.

The list is the same as one that already exists for prisoners with terminal illness seeking early release.

The bill passed 5-3 on a party-line vote.

Parole Board practices during former Gov. Ralph Northam's administration draw repeated blasts from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. A recent report from Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office asserts that former Virginia Parole Board Chair Adrianne Bennett ignored state code and board policies as the board released dozens of inmates in the spring of 2020.

