Bill to prevent a governor from interfering with state inspector general advances in legislature

The General Assembly is advancing a bill that would prohibit the governor or his aides from interfering with an investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG).

The lawmaker who filed the bill said he did so after reading Richmond Times-Dispatch reporting in 2021 that documented how senior aides to then-Gov. Ralph Northam in 2020 summoned the inspector general to a meeting when he was investigating misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board. Northam's aides then questioned his power and reprimanded him.

The bill from Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania, has passed the House of Delegates without opposition and got a 14-0 vote of support Wednesday in the Senate General Laws and Technology Committee, meaning the bill is expected to pass the Senate and head to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for consideration.

Governors appoint the inspector general, who oversees investigations of fraud, waste, abuse and corruption in executive branch agencies of state government.

The 2020 meeting in which the governor's staff summoned Inspector General Michael Westfall and his team followed the start of investigations by OSIG that eventually concluded the Virginia Parole Board violated state laws and policies in the process used for release of certain people from prison. That included not properly communicating with the families of victims.

The Times-Dispatch obtained a recording of the meeting.

Under questioning from the governor’s team during the tense meeting, Westfall promised that his agency would not look into new complaints about the parole board but would instead forward them to the governor’s office.

Brian Moran, the secretary of public safety and homeland security under Northam, asked Westfall how OSIG even had authority to examine something like whether the parole board had met the requirement to notify a commonwealth’s attorney that an inmate had been paroled.

Moran told the OSIG investigators they were being used as political tools.

Westfall told his team after the meeting that he feared for his job:

“I’ll be honest with you, in the back of my mind — you know, no rumor starting — but this is the type of stuff that leads to me getting a new job. Against my will. And I’m fine with that. I knew that when I took the job.”

Adams told senators Wednesday that he looked at state law and was surprised there was no prohibition on such interference, because the inspector general was intended to be independent. (The office was created in 2012).

The legislation would prohibit interference or undue influence on OSIG by the governor, chief of staff, counsel, policy director and Cabinet secretaries.

The lead OSIG investigator looking into the parole board was fired, and filed a federal lawsuit in January over her termination.

Attorney General Jason Miyares is now investigating the parole board.