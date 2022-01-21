Bill would grant Va. optometrists ability to perform laser eye surgeries

Optometrists in Virginia will be permitted to perform three types of laser eye surgeries if a bill before the General Assembly becomes law.

The bill cleared its first hurdle Friday, passing 5-3 in a Senate subcommittee, despite the objection of physicians who say the complicated medical procedures should be conducted only by surgeons with higher levels of medical training. The bill now proceeds to the full committee.

Optometrists claim the bill would provide patients with a continuity of care – the medical professional who regularly checks a patient's eyes could now also perform the surgery. Optometrists do not attend medical school and have four years' less training than physicians who specialize in eye care, known as ophthalmologists.

Optometrists favor the bill "not because of ego and not because it will reap financial rewards," said Bruce Keeney, chief legislative counsel for the Virginia Optometric Association. But because it will "provide the best quality care to their patients."