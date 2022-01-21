Bill would grant Va. optometrists ability to perform laser eye surgeries

Optometrists in Virginia will be permitted to perform three types of laser eye surgeries if a bill before the General Assembly becomes law.
The bill cleared its first hurdle Friday, passing 5-3 in a Senate subcommittee, despite the objection of physicians who say the complicated medical procedures should be conducted only by surgeons with higher levels of medical training. The bill now proceeds to the full committee.
Optometrists claim the bill would provide patients with a continuity of care – the medical professional who regularly checks a patient's eyes could now also perform the surgery. Optometrists do not attend medical school and have four years' less training than physicians who specialize in eye care, known as ophthalmologists.
Optometrists favor the bill "not because of ego and not because it will reap financial rewards," said Bruce Keeney, chief legislative counsel for the Virginia Optometric Association. But because it will "provide the best quality care to their patients."
Eight states allow optometrists to perform these surgeries, said Amanda Umlandt, president elect of the VOA. The three procedures allowed in the bill do not include the commonly known LASIK eye surgery. The procedures allowed in the bill treat glaucoma and the effects of cataract surgery: peripheral iridotomy, selective laser trabeculoplasty and Yttrium Aluminum Garnet capsulotomy.
In those states, optometrists have conducted 100,000 procedures over 25 years without negative outcomes, said Jeff Michaels, past president of VOA. The successful procedures prove optometrists are qualified, he said.
Plus, optometrists treat 2,000 patients before becoming independent, take three national board exams and a certification exam, Michaels added.
But several physicians expressed opposition to the bill, saying optometrists lack the training to perform intricate surgeries and that the bill isn't needed because there's no shortage of eye physicians.
Physicians receive 17,000 more hours of surgical training than optometrists, said Dr. Michael Keverline, president of the Virginia Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons.
Optometrists provide routine eye care and determine a patient's need for classes or contact lenses.
Calling the procedure "intensely precise," Keverline said the surgeon must strike with a laser a membrane 15 times thinner than a single hair. A mistake can result in irreparably clouded vision or bleeding in the eye.
Unlike nursing, there is no shortage of ophthalmologists, Keverline said. There's no unmet need, and the bill won't provide any cost savings.
"There is no reason why we need to change the law," he said. "If we do change the law, we're putting people's eyes at risk."
Dr. Susan Everhart, an Ashland ophthalmologist, said most of her patients are elderly and have comorbidities that can cause complications optometrists aren't prepared for.
"There is no such thing as a simple surgery," she said. "Every surgical procedure can become a major complication."
Two senators, Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, and Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who is also a medical doctor, said the bill should be tabled so the Department of Health Professions can vet the topic.
But the sponsor, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, asked for a vote now, calling the bill a "limited discreet request."
The yes votes came from Sens. George Barker, D-Fairfax; Stephen Newman, R-Lynchburg; Todd Pillion, R-Washington County; Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax and David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County.
Dunnavant, Lewis and John Edwards, D-Roanoke, voted no.
Through the years, Saslaw said, eye physicians have brought concerns to the General Assembly regarding the scope of practice for optometrists, predicting the "end of civilization."
"And that just hasn't happened," Saslaw said.
