Bill would shield people in mental health crisis from felony assault charge

It's a common charge for people in a mental health crisis: felony assault on a police officer.

And it could bring a term of up to five years in a state prison for any physical contact - in theory, even a bump - from a person in crisis.

Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, wants to shield such individuals from being charged with felony assault, with a bill that would make them immune from arrest and prosecution for the offense.

"We want to decriminalize mental illness," he said.

"This is a charge that can come when someone in crisis is just thrashing arms, not wanting to be touched, but they shouldn't be punished for something that's not their volition because of their mental illness," he said.

Bourne's bill would not do away with the crime of felony assault on police officers. "You still couldn't punch a police officer," he said.

But it says if a person is in a mental health emergency or meets the legal criteria for an emergency custody order - that is, that they are at immediate substantial risk of hurting themselves or others - they should be immune from the felony assault charge.

"It's like, if a family member calls because of an overdose, we don't want someone to get a drug possession charge," he said. "If you call for help for a family member in crisis, you shouldn't have to worry they'll get a felony charge."

Bourne's bill also says police officers can't be sued for false arrest if they detain a person in crisis.

He said he hasn't heard any pushback from police about his proposal.

In 2020 Bourne was the House sponsor of the Marcus Alert law meant to establish a system in which mental health workers respond to some 911 calls, instead of police. The law was named for Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old unarmed biology teacher killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 amid a mental health crisis.

The system, once fully implemented across the state, is designed to use regional call centers to alert mental health teams to potential psychiatric emergencies, quickly assess risks and dispatch professionals to help the person in crisis by persuasion instead of force.

Last year the legislature passed a bill that would let localities with populations under 40,000 opt out of the Marcus Alert law. The concern was that smaller localities can’t afford the cost. Lawmakers said they would continue to work toward broader implementation.