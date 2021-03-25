Black leader in Va. Beach says Democrats should back off endorsement of former Republican

Davis, the incumbent Republican delegate, said he was surprised because Melnyk told him she was endorsing him in his re-election campaign in 2019 — he even listed her name on his website. Melnyk denies endorsing Davis and said he wasn’t authorized to use her name.

Another Republican has evidence. Shannon Kane, who challenged Del. Kelly Fowler, D-Virginia Beach, in 2019, said Melnyk endorsed her. Kane provided text messages for this story from Melnyk, who on June 23, 2019, texted Kane that she was unable to join her at an event and said: “You have my 100% support!! Xoxo”

On Sept. 8, 2019, Kane texted Melnyk to ask if she could include her name on the host committee for a fundraising luncheon. “Of course,” Melnyk replied.

Liguid has called for the Democratic Party of Virginia to renounce Melnyk’s candidacy. Party spokesman Grant Fox said it’s party policy not to take sides in a primary.

But EJ Scott, chairwoman of the Democratic Black Caucus of Virginia, said she was concerned that Democrats were backing the Melnyk campaign when a woman of color was on the ballot.

“It’s one thing to want to leave the party. And at this point I think there should be a rush of people who want to leave the Republican Party,” Scott said.

“It feels as though the Republicans are trying to come in and take advantage of the success that the Democrats have had over the past few years. And no Democrat should be supporting that.”