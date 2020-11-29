Black leaders in Richmond raise $1 million to address structural racism

Over the summer, as the economic and health impacts of COVID-19 began to disproportionately affect people of color, and the civil unrest kick-started a national reckoning on systemic racism in the United States, the heads of three organizations in Richmond knew what Black people needed: greater wealth and educational opportunities.
The racial wealth gap in 2016 showed that Black people in the United States had just one-tenth of the wealth of white families, according to the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank. A Black family had an average net worth of about $17,000 while white families in America had an average net worth of $171,000.
Various leaders from the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, SisterFund, and the Ujima Legacy Fund wanted to know how they could address more than interpersonal racism, where people are unkind to someone due to their race.
They wanted to address the deeply systemic issues that have long plagued the Black community in Richmond. With that, they thought of the Amandla Fund, where they hope to find people and corporations to invest in the future of Richmond’s Black community through developing home ownership and better educational opportunities.
“These issues are not new, or unique to Richmond,” Derrick Johnson of the Ujima Legacy Fund said. “We see the outcomes today, we see the results today … The Amandla Fund is about trying to put forth efforts to address those fundamental issues.”
Right now, the fund is at $1 million thanks to companies like Dominion Energy, which gave $200,000 to the fund as part of the greater $40 million it committed to social justice following the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and others.
Other organizations gave $100,000 so the group could reach the initial goal of $1 million to start. But Johnson said that although the group is grateful, it’s “seed money.” To really begin addressing these things, they hope to raise $10 million. Altria gave $500,000.
“What we need to have is multi-year commitments from foundations, corporations and individuals that accumulate at least $10 million a year, because you need an endowed fund,” Johnson said.
To address systemic issues, Stephanie Glenn of the Community Foundation said they hope to use the money to amplify different organizations that already do so in the area.
“We feel like there needs to be a collective voice to amplify the issue so that we can continuously address the root causes,” Glenn said. “It’s almost like we’re putting ourselves out of business because ... there wouldn't be these gaps in education and housing and systems and policies.”
The group is in the process of planning a 10-year strategic plan to amplify organizations and adequately address gaps in home ownership and education in Richmond. There aren’t concrete steps just yet, nor has the fund begun to give out any grants, but the hope is to focus on strategic planning in 2021.
“We can't necessarily boil the ocean,” said Evette Roots of the Sister Fund. “We do know that home ownership is one aspect of generational wealth that we know that has been depleted through many years, and that's something that we need to take a real serious look at.”
