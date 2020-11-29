Black leaders in Richmond raise $1 million to address structural racism

Right now, the fund is at $1 million thanks to companies like Dominion Energy, which gave $200,000 to the fund as part of the greater $40 million it committed to social justice following the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and others.

Other organizations gave $100,000 so the group could reach the initial goal of $1 million to start. But Johnson said that although the group is grateful, it’s “seed money.” To really begin addressing these things, they hope to raise $10 million. Altria gave $500,000.

“What we need to have is multi-year commitments from foundations, corporations and individuals that accumulate at least $10 million a year, because you need an endowed fund,” Johnson said.

To address systemic issues, Stephanie Glenn of the Community Foundation said they hope to use the money to amplify different organizations that already do so in the area.

“We feel like there needs to be a collective voice to amplify the issue so that we can continuously address the root causes,” Glenn said. “It’s almost like we’re putting ourselves out of business because ... there wouldn't be these gaps in education and housing and systems and policies.”