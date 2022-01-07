Black man serving 20 years for accepting large marijuana delivery is in limbo over pardon request

Christopher Eugene Jefferson signed for a large container of marijuana and moved it with a forklift in 2012. That action led to a sentence of 20 years in state prison.

Jefferson didn't have any marijuana in his car or house. He didn't sell any of the green, leafy plant that is now so popular with consumers that Virginia has legalized its recreational use. But signing for the shipment of over 400 pounds cost him his freedom.

Even the prosecutor in his case in Spotsylvania County in 2012 said the sentence was "extremely harsh," but blamed Jefferson for not cooperating. Jefferson's position, which he maintains, is that he didn't know the shipment that arrived at the appliance business where he drove a forklift contained marijuana. So he wasn't able to help the police.

Research shows people are color are targeted more often for arrest for nonviolent drug crimes. Jefferson, now 47, who is Black, submitted a request for a pardon and reduced sentence to the governor's office in 2017. He's now in limbo.