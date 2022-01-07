Black man serving 20 years for accepting large marijuana delivery is in limbo over pardon request

Christopher Eugene Jefferson signed for a large container of marijuana and moved it with a forklift in 2012. That action led to a sentence of 20 years in state prison.
Jefferson didn't have any marijuana in his car or house. He didn't sell any of the green, leafy plant that is now so popular with consumers that Virginia has legalized its recreational use. But signing for the shipment of over 400 pounds cost him his freedom.
Even the prosecutor in his case in Spotsylvania County in 2012 said the sentence was "extremely harsh," but blamed Jefferson for not cooperating. Jefferson's position, which he maintains, is that he didn't know the shipment that arrived at the appliance business where he drove a forklift contained marijuana. So he wasn't able to help the police.
Research shows people are color are targeted more often for arrest for nonviolent drug crimes. Jefferson, now 47, who is Black, submitted a request for a pardon and reduced sentence to the governor's office in 2017. He's now in limbo.
A state official interviewed him in November, but on Dec. 6 he received a letter from the secretary of the commonwealth, which oversees pardon requests to the governor, saying that because of the thorough review required and the number of pardon requests the governor receives, "it often takes several years to act on a petition."
"I apologize we were not able to conclude the review of your petition during this Administration," wrote the secretary, Kelly Thomasson.
Jefferson said in a phone interview this week from Baskerville Correctional Center in Mecklenburg County that he was disappointed because he believes his case qualifies as a disparate sentence that some officials are trying to remedy. His release date is August 2030.
"The prosecutor admitted that the sentence was excessive," he said.
But there appears to be hope for him.
Asked about the case, Thomasson said by email that Jefferson's case "is actively under review and I expect will be acted on by early next week."
She said that the governor's office sent a letter to everyone with a pending pardon request to say that the request would carry over into the administration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who takes office Jan. 15, and they wouldn't need to send a new request.
"We were trying to proactively communicate with folks so they would know what to expect with the administration change," she said.
It remained unclear why her letter to Jefferson apologized for not being able to act during Northam's term if his case was still being reviewed.
Northam said in December that he had issued a record of more than 700 pardons. Among recent pardons is that of Jesse James Dunaway Jr., whose life sentence for nonviolent drug charges was reduced to 20 years.
But Northam will not say how many pardon requests are pending, or how many state employees are assigned with reviewing the requests.
Although it's unclear how many, there will be pardon requests that transfer to the Youngkin administration. There could be another option for some of those people, however.
The Virginia ACLU says lawmakers from both parties will be introducing legislation for a "second look" law, which would allow people with excessive sentences to petition the court where they were convicted for a transparent review of whether the original sentence is still appropriate.
Shawn Weneta, an ACLU policy strategist who was pardoned by Northam in 2020 for computer fraud, said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, will sponsor that legislation in the General Assembly session that begins next week.
The conservative group Americans for Prosperity helped the ACLU draft the bill, he said.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson