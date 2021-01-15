Booze laws: Bills to create open container districts and extend cocktails to-go in Virginia are on the legislative docket this year

An open container area "doesn't contribute to an increase in alcohol consumption, but provides a more controlled environment for it," Lisk added.

Wampler said part of the impetus for introducing his bill is to help the state's restaurant and hospitality businesses, whose profits and success have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, introduced a similar bill, House Bill 2051, this week and did Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William. The bills have support from multiple representatives throughout the Commonwealth.

“This is the right move at the right time. No matter where you find yourself in Virginia, people are trying to find ways support local businesses as our small business-owners continue to struggle. This legislation provides the flexibility we need to let that happen and help get people back to work. We will come back stronger because of this," Wampler said.