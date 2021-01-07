Bracing for a third wave of the pandemic, Richmond-area hospitals reinstate 'no visitors' policy

VCU Medical Center is the latest to temporarily suspend all in-person hospital visits due to the local and statewide surge in COVID-19 cases. Starting Friday, the only visitors allowed in to the largest health system in the region will be a support person for those in labor, two adults for pediatric patients and a case-by-case number of visitors for dying patients.

If allowed in, visitors are required to wear face masks and stay in the patient's room the entire time. None can re-enter on the same day. The "no visitors" policy will be in place until further notice.

"We understand this is a difficult time for our patients and visitors, and we appreciate your help keeping our loved ones and our community safe," wrote VCU Health in a press release Wednesday. "Working together, we are confident that these measures will help us get through this third wave of COVID-19 within our facilities while balancing the visitation needs of our patients."

On the website of HCA Virginia Health System, which operates four hospitals in the Richmond area and 14 total in Virginia, restrictions to visitation policies have been reinstated across all its hospitals in the last two weeks.

