Bracing for a third wave of the pandemic, Richmond-area hospitals reinstate 'no visitors' policy

VCU Medical Center is the latest to temporarily suspend all in-person hospital visits due to the local and statewide surge in COVID-19 cases. Starting Friday, the only visitors allowed in to the largest health system in the region will be a support person for those in labor, two adults for pediatric patients and a case-by-case number of visitors for dying patients.
If allowed in, visitors are required to wear face masks and stay in the patient's room the entire time. None can re-enter on the same day. The "no visitors" policy will be in place until further notice.
"We understand this is a difficult time for our patients and visitors, and we appreciate your help keeping our loved ones and our community safe," wrote VCU Health in a press release Wednesday. "Working together, we are confident that these measures will help us get through this third wave of COVID-19 within our facilities while balancing the visitation needs of our patients."
On the website of HCA Virginia Health System, which operates four hospitals in the Richmond area and 14 total in Virginia, restrictions to visitation policies have been reinstated across all its hospitals in the last two weeks.
The earliest was Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, which had "no-visitor" policies go into effect on Dec. 28, three days after Christmas, because of "the current COVID-19 environment in our community."
Hanover Emergency Center, John Randolph Medical Center and Chippenham, Henrico Doctors, Parham, Retreat Doctors and Johnston Willis hospitals - each is located in the Richmond area - all restricted visitation policies in the last week.
Bon Secours, another major health system in the area, had already implemented similar measures for months.
In a Facebook post on Jan. 1, Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals attributed the change to the case surge and prioritizing the safety of patients and workers. More than 460 comments are on the post, with the majority criticizing the decision and calling it a painful blow.
Department of Health and Human Services data released Monday, the latest update available, placed the hospitals at 89% of its capacity with almost 80 COVID patients and only 9 available ICU beds. Henrico Doctors' Hospital was at 90% of its capacity with 48 COVID patients and 4 available ICU beds.
VCU Medical Center surpasses all Richmond-area hospitals, with 93% capacity and 103 COVID patients. A week ago, it was at 97%. The hospital deployed its surge capacity plans the week before Christmas, signaling an anticipated strain on resources.
