A bill for Virginia nursing home staffing standards is moving

After two decades of General Assembly rejections, a measure setting minimum staff standards for nursing homes is on the move.

The bill, sponsored by Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Spotsylvania, says nursing homes would need to have enough staff to provide an average of 3.08 hours of nursing care to every resident, every day.

It overcame longstanding opposition from nursing homes because it taps into a new “value-based purchasing” initiative at Virginia’s Medicaid agency, said W. Scott Johnson, a lobbyist for the Virginia Health Care Association, which has more than 350 nursing homes members across the state.

“We all want to do something,” Johnson told the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions on Tuesday.

“This is pretty simple: you provide 3.08 hours or you don’t,” Johnson said.

Nursing homes that do can qualify for higher reimbursements from Medicaid, which pays for some 60% of Virginia nursing home residents.

Those that don’t meet the standard have to file corrective action plans; with sanctions that increase in severity if they fail to hit the staffing standard in successive years.

Virginia is one of 15 states that do not set minimum staffing standards for nursing homes.

Medicaid is the jointly funded state and federal health insurance program that pays for care for the poor and disabled, and nursing homes have complained for years that what Virginia’s Medicaid program pays doesn’t cover the cost of the level of care they want to provide.

The big change that makes Orrock’s bill acceptable is that it says the standards can be enforced only if those incentive payments through the value-added program remain in place, Johnson said.

“I had never seen anything as low as 3.08,” said Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, who has pushed for minimum standards for two decades, without success.

She said she likes much of Orrock’s bill, and is OK with the 3.08 standard “but I’m not quite at yes.” That standard is similar to Maryland’s but less than Washington D.C.’s 4.16 hours. It is higher than the standards set in North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Her big concern is that the bill gives homes as much as five years to hit the standard, she said.

Watts said she thinks continuing discussion, especially as the bill moves to the House Appropriations Committee, will in the end produce a bill that she can support.

“It’s a lot better than nothing,” Orrock told the committee.

The actual standard could vary based on how much care any particular nursing home’s residents require: those with more fragile patients would be required to have more staff than the number needed to hit the 3.08 average — some homes might not need as many.

The General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Health Care reported last year that 21% of Virginia nursing homes did not meet staffing levels expected by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The gap is especially large for certified nursing aides, who provide most of the direct care of residents. Some 59% of homes not meeting expected staffing levels for the aides, the commission said.