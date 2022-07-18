 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buchanan County flooding destroyed 33 properties, preliminary count shows

  • 0

A preliminary state estimate released Monday shows last week's intense flooding in southwest Virginia destroyed 33 properties.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management in a statement said areas of Buchanan County were inspected Friday and Saturday. 

The inspection also found 32 properties with major damage, 28 properties with minor damage and 36 additional affected structures. The count does not include damage to public infrastructure, which has a separate federal declaration process.

The state analysis is the first step in the governor determining if there is enough damage to request federal assistance, which would require approval from President Joe Biden. 

People are also reading…

Heavy rains on Tuesday caused extreme flooding conditions. Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid with the response and recovery efforts.

Much of the damage is due to debris, especially tree limbs. The most impacted communities were Whitewood and Pilgrims Knob, due to the Dismal Creek overflowing its banks.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

FIJI, Kappa Alpha kicked off UVa Grounds

FIJI, Kappa Alpha kicked off UVa Grounds

Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.

“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Shield N Sheath, people coming together to throw sharp objects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News