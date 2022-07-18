Buchanan County flooding destroyed 33 properties, preliminary count shows

A preliminary state estimate released Monday shows last week's intense flooding in southwest Virginia destroyed 33 properties.

The inspection also found 32 properties with major damage, 28 properties with minor damage and 36 additional affected structures. The count does not include damage to public infrastructure, which has a separate federal declaration process.

The state analysis is the first step in the governor determining if there is enough damage to request federal assistance, which would require approval from President Joe Biden.

Heavy rains on Tuesday caused extreme flooding conditions. Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid with the response and recovery efforts.