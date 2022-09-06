Busch Gardens Williamsburg will open an in-the-dark roller coaster in 2023

Busch Gardens Williamsburg will open its
ninth roller coaster in 2023, DarKoaster, an indoor, family friendly ride in which riders straddle the seat as if they are boarding snow mobiles.
Park president Kevin Lembke called it "completely different than anything that we have in the park" during
Tuesday's announcement.
An indoor coaster has become increasingly valuable for Busch Gardens, he said, as many guests visit during the hottest summer months, and now that the park is open 12 months a year. Busch Gardens' outdoor coasters, including its partially indoor Verbolten, close when temperatures dip into the 30s.
DarKoaster will feature four launches, speeds up to 36 miles per hour and 2,400 feet of track, all in the dark. Busch Gardens billed it as the world's first all-indoor straddle coaster. The height requirement is 48 inches.
"A supernatural force is imminent as explorers discover that they are evading more than just a raging storm," the ride's description on the park website stated.
The ride's name is an homage to the building that will house it. Located in the Oktoberfest section of the park, the building used to be home to the
Curse of DarKastle ride, which included motion simulations and 3D projections. Curse of DarKastle opened in 2005 and closed in 2017.
Since then, the building has housed different attractions, including a haunted house during the Halloween season and Santa's workshop during the Christmas season.
Busch Gardens' eighth roller coaster opened earlier this year after more than a year of COVID-induced delay. Pantheon,
a multi-launch roller coaster in which trains roll backward and forward and reach speeds of 73 mph, debuted in the spring.
Kings Dominion, in Doswell, also opened a new coaster this year,
Tumbili, in which riders ascend at 90 degrees then traverse a short course downward, rocking and tumbling back and forth.
