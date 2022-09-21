Businesses, environmental groups back guarantee for Dominion wind project

Last month, Dominion Energy asked the State Corporation Commission to reconsider a performance guarantee it attached to the utility’s proposed offshore wind project. The SCC agreed to revisit the matter and opened a response period — which garnered 13 responses from various groups.

Environmental nonprofit Clean Virginia is among the groups arguing that consumer protection is reasonable.

“It is the regulator’s job to balance monopoly profit motives by adopting common and reasonable standards that will protect Virginians,” Laura Gonzalez, Clean Virginia’s Energy Policy Manager said in a statement.

The organization’s filed response noted that projected profit from the wind project is more than enough to cover potential costs. The performance guarantee — which Dominion is asking regulators to reconsider — is meant to protect consumers from potentially absorbing additional costs if the turbines fail to perform as expected.

“Customers shall be held harmless for any shortfall in energy production below an annual net capacity factor of 42%, as measured on a three-year-rolling average,” the SCC order read.

But Dominion asserted in its petition that the performance guarantee “exceeds the commission’s authority” and would hold the company responsible for things outside of its control.

In seeking a more “flexible” standard, Dominion’s petition stated that in some years the project could perform above expectations, while other years it could underperform.

The $9.8 billion wind farm — planned 27 miles off Virginia Beach — is the largest energy project ever in Virginia. It would be the largest wind project in the country, and one of the biggest in the world.

“If ever triggered, the performance standard will likely have a limited financial impact on Dominion’s bottom line,” Clean Virginia’s response stated.

Fellow environmental nonprofits, Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices, filed responses as well — each objecting to Dominion’s petition.

Other respondents to express support for the performance guarantee include the Division of Consumer Counsel in the Office of the Attorney General, Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, Virginia Committee for Fair Utility Rates, Walmart and conservative think tank Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy. Dominion has until Sept. 29 to respond to filings opposing its petition.