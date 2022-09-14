California firm says it will build world's largest vertical farm in Chesterfield

This November 1926 images shows the view down Grace Street, the “Fifth Avenue of Richmond,” near Third Street downtown. Merchants in the district were anticipating a number of large buildings, including a new Loew’s Theatre, for the thriving thoroughfare.
This July 1961 photo shows the corner of Second and Grace streets in downtown Richmond. At the time, the local parking board recommended the corner for a parking garage to help expand capacity in the area.
In January 1950, the Bank of Virginia branch at Fourth and Grace streets in downtown Richmond was just days away from its opening ceremonies. In January 2017, the building became home to Champion Brewing Co.
In September 1977, the former Flair Inc. women’s clothing store at Fifth and Grace streets in downtown Richmond was closing. The building would soon house Worths, another women’s clothier. In 2016, Secret Sandwich Society opened in the space.
Cafeteria plans August opening - The new cafeteria of Hot Shops, Inc., a corner shop in the Grace Street Parking, Inc., garage at Seventh and Grace Streets, probably will be ready for occupancy in August or September, Edwin Hyde, president of the parking facility disclosed yesterday. Hyde said that Doyle & Russell, the contractors are rushing the finishing work on the cafeteria. It will seat approximately 300 persons and will contain the latest in cafeteria equipment, Hyde said. June 10, 1951
08-18-1953 (cutline): A year ago last week, the city trimmed some of the trees in the 700 block of West Gracee Street. The cutting provoked sharp woods of complaint from some of Richmond's tree lovers. The city said the trimming was all for the best.
Jim's parking lot on Grace between 3rd and 4th streets.
This August 1964 image shows Southern Bank & Trust’s main office at Second and Grace streets in downtown Richmond. A Wells Fargo bank branch occupies the site today.
This May 1957 image shows a stretch of businesses along Third Street between Broad and Grace streets in downtown Richmond. Among them were a locksmith, optician and beauty salon.
12-11-1965 (cutline): Surge of Christmas shoppers heads for Richmond stores today. This view is near the corner of Fifth and Grace Streets.
02-12-1957: Grace Street
07-24-1949 (cutline): Grace Street between Fourth and Fifth was deserted on a usually busy Saturday afternoon while Richmonders sought cooler spots.
12-22-1962 (cutline): City streets became crowded yesterday as some offices closed early. Traffic was slow moving on slush-covered Grace Street after 4 p.m.
05-05-1963 (cutline): The same view today found one child-toting woman coatless in warm but wet and windy weather...The temperature was in the 60s.
08-18-1953 (cutline): Trees planted a year ago on Grace Street appear to be flourishing.
11-28-1959: Grace Street
08-19-1966: Grace Street
12-01-1962: Grace Street
01-15-1953: Grace and Fourth Streets
02-12-1957: Grace Street
09-23-1958 (cutline): Parking garage, other business were built in 1950. May Co. and Hot Shoppes Cafeteria occupied first floor space.
12-13-1954: Grace Street
09-03-1954: Grace Street
11-28-1959: Grace Street
