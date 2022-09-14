California firm says it will build world's largest vertical farm in Chesterfield

California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. will build an indoor vertical farm at Chesterfield County's Meadowville Technology Park that the company says will eventually create 300 jobs.

The company said it expects the facility to be the largest indoor vertical farm in the world.

A vertical farm grows produce on towers. The project represents a company investment of more than $300 million.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin attended the announcement. The company will complete the farm in several phases over six years, with the first unit opening in the winter of 2023-24.