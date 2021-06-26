Cannabis in Virginia: What you need to know

• Each household can cultivate up to four cannabis plants — two mature and two immature — as long as they’re grown by adults at their primary residence, for personal use and out of public view. Plants can be grown inside or outside but must be tagged with the grower’s name and driver’s license number and must be not be accessible to anyone younger than 21.

• The state law governing possession with intent to distribute remains in place. So although the new law doesn’t specifically address the amount of marijuana an adult can have at home, someone who possesses any amount of pot — at home or otherwise — with signs that they intend to distribute it can be charged.

• Marijuana cannot be consumed in a vehicle, either by drivers or passengers, and it may not be transported in vehicles in unsealed or easily accessible containers. Advocates advise keeping it in a locked trunk or rear compartment.

• Law enforcement officers can no longer stop or search a person or place based solely on the smell of marijuana.

• It’s illegal to use gifts of marijuana as an incentive to sell other products.

• It’s illegal to import or transport cannabis across the Virginia state line.