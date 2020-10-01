Cargo ship carrying coal runs aground near Norfolk

A cargo ship carrying coal ran aground Wednesday night near Norfolk.

In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said the Hong Dai — a Panamanian-flagged, 738-foot bulk coal carrier — ran aground on a soft sandy bottom about a quarter-mile northwest of Sewell's Point in Norfolk.

The Coast Guard said investigation crews had boarded the ship and were assisting the crew of the Hong Dai in assessing damage and any pollution threat. The crew reported no injuries, pollution or flooding concerns.

The Port of Virginia's Maritime Incident Response Team also responded to the grounding.