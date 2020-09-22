Caroline County's ICE facility has 25 detainee and 12 staff COVID cases; federal agency drops motion to lift transfers ban into Farmville

While the facility says their infection control policy is aligned with CDC recommendation and the United States Public Health Services, family members of people detained inside worry the case count is much higher, and fear an outcome like Farmville - which at one point had the largest COVID outbreak in an ICE facility and resulted in the death of 72-year-old James Hill - is inevitable.

One man detained at Farmville wrote to U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, who's presiding over the lawsuit against ICE and Immigration Centers of America who privately own it, to reject the federal agency's call to lift the ban on transfers on Sept. 14.

The letter, written by Frank O. Souza Bauer, was filed publicly on Tuesday.

Bauer said he feared for his life and that medical staff "could not deal with the capacity of individuals being sick."

"Lifting the ban and reopening Farmville while we the positive COVID-19 are present will create additional trauma upon us, because we have seen the chaos and our lives were careless neglected," Bauer wrote. "We do not trust the system that the Facility have in place to properly protect us."