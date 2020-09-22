Caroline County's ICE facility has 25 detainee and 12 staff COVID cases; federal agency drops motion to lift transfers ban into Farmville

U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement is withdrawing its motion to lift the ban on transfers into Farmville Detention Center following the spike in COVID cases at Caroline County's ICE facility, where the federal agency proposed to isolate Farmville transfers for 14 days prior to intake as part of an ongoing lawsuit.
The agency also requested the removal of an Oct. 6 hearing meant to discuss lifting the ban on transfers.
According to ICE's website, Caroline County's immigrant detention center now has 25 cases - up from the two reported Sept. 14.
There are currently 168 detainees at the center and 100 staff members employed by the facility.
Twelve total staff have tested positive for COVID with the most recent positive result provided Tuesday, bringing the total including staff to 37.
In a statement, a Caroline County spokesperson said only staff who are symptomatic or report having been around someone who's tested positive are being tested.
CDC recommendations as of Sept. 18 now include the need to test asymptomatic people and those who've been in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.
The Caroline County spokesperson added that the same staff are assigned to detainee living units until further notice without rotation - mirroring one of the pushes implemented by Farmville's facility as part of the ongoing lawsuit to have guards assigned to particular dorms to limit spread.
While the facility says their infection control policy is aligned with CDC recommendation and the United States Public Health Services, family members of people detained inside worry the case count is much higher, and fear an outcome like Farmville - which at one point had the largest COVID outbreak in an ICE facility and resulted in the death of 72-year-old James Hill - is inevitable.
One man detained at Farmville wrote to U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, who's presiding over the lawsuit against ICE and Immigration Centers of America who privately own it, to reject the federal agency's call to lift the ban on transfers on Sept. 14.
The letter, written by Frank O. Souza Bauer, was filed publicly on Tuesday.
Bauer said he feared for his life and that medical staff "could not deal with the capacity of individuals being sick."
"Lifting the ban and reopening Farmville while we the positive COVID-19 are present will create additional trauma upon us, because we have seen the chaos and our lives were careless neglected," Bauer wrote. "We do not trust the system that the Facility have in place to properly protect us."
In a statement, ICE spokesperson Kaitlyn Pote said after identifying two detainees with possible COVID-19 symptoms at Caroline County, management initiated voluntary testing of all detainees at the facility. The two who tested positive Sept. 14 were not transferred in.
The 25 individuals who've tested positive are "quarantined and are receiving care," according to an ICE statement, with those who may have been in contact with positive detainees cohorted and monitored for symptoms per Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
According to ICE, the federal agency continues to suspend visitation, stagger meal and recreation times, and isolate new admissions. Common spaces are sanitized between uses and all detainees are tested upon intake. The result takes an average of 2 to 3 days.
In an August CDC report on Farmville's immigrant detention center released Sept. 15, testing delays in late June and early July impacted isolation protocols, with some results unknown for nearly a month.
