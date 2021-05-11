Caroline man faces charges after wild chase in Spotsylvania

A Caroline County man was charged with multiple offenses following a pursuit Monday that ended after his car struck another vehicle after veering into the northbound lanes while heading south on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, authorities said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident started at 5:49 p.m. when a deputy spotted a car that had tags registered to another vehicle. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver took off.

He followed the suspect along several roads, including Lafayette Boulevard, Falcon Drive and Mine Road. The suspect ended up back on U.S. 1 and was heading south when he struck a northbound Dodge Charger. No one was injured in the crash, Skebo said.

The collision disabled the suspect’s vehicle, Skebo said, so he got out and attempted to run. But deputies were all over him as soon as he got out of the car.