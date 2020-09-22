Caroline's ICE facility has 25 detainee and 12 staff COVID cases; federal agency drops motion to lift transfers ban into Farmville

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is withdrawing its motion to lift the ban on transfers into the Farmville Detention Center following a spike in COVID-19 cases at the ICE facility in Caroline County, where the federal agency proposed to isolate Farmville transfers for 14 days prior to intake as part of its response to an ongoing lawsuit.
The agency also requested the cancellation of an Oct. 6 court hearing meant to discuss lifting the ban on transfers.
According to ICE’s website, the Caroline Detention Center now has 25 cases among detainees — up from the two reported Sept. 14. In addition, 12 staff members had tested positive as of Tuesday, bringing to 37 the total number of confirmed cases at the facility.
There are currently 168 detainees at the center and 100 staff members employed by the facility, which is owned by the Peumansend Creek Regional Jail Authority.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Caroline facility said staff who are symptomatic or report having been around someone who’s tested positive are being tested.
As of Friday, the CDC now recommends testing asymptomatic people who’ve been in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.
The spokesperson for the Caroline facility added that staff members are no longer rotating and instead are assigned to the same detainee living units. That mirrors one of the changes implemented by the Farmville facility — in response to the lawsuit, guards are assigned to particular dorms to limit the virus’s spread.
While the Caroline facility says its infection control policy is aligned with CDC recommendations, family members of detainees worry that the actual case count is much higher and fear an outcome like at Farmville — which at one point had the largest COVID-19 outbreak in an ICE facility and resulted in the death of James Hill, a 72-year-old detainee. Farmville currently has zero cases.
Four detainees, who are represented by the Legal Aid Justice Center, filed the lawsuit July 21, alleging inhumane conditions, lack of testing, and failure to access medical treatment, protective equipment and adequate food.
One man detained at the Farmville facility wrote to U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, who’s presiding over the lawsuit against ICE and Immigration Centers of America, which privately owns the Farmville center, to reject the federal agency’s call to lift the ban on transfers.
The letter, written by Frank O. Souza Bauer, was filed publicly on Tuesday.
Bauer said he feared for his life and that medical staff “could not deal with the capacity of individuals being sick.”
“Lifting the ban and reopening Farmville while we the positive COVID-19 are present will create additional trauma upon us, because we have seen the chaos and our lives were [carelessly] neglected,” Bauer wrote. “We do not trust the system that the Facility [has] in place to properly protect us.”
In a statement, ICE spokesperson Kaitlyn Pote said that after identifying two detainees with possible COVID-19 symptoms at the Caroline center, management initiated voluntary testing of all detainees there. The two who tested positive Sept. 14 were not transferred in.
The 25 detainees who’ve tested positive are “quarantined and are receiving care,” with those who may have been in contact with positive detainees grouped and monitored for symptoms per CDC guidelines, according to an ICE statement.
ICE said it continues to suspend visitation, stagger meal and recreation times, and isolate new admissions. Common spaces are sanitized between uses, and all detainees are tested upon intake. The test result takes an average of two to three days.
According to a CDC report from August that was publicly released Sept. 15, testing delays in late June and early July affected isolation protocols at the Farmville center. Some test results took nearly a month.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo