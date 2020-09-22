Caroline's ICE facility has 25 detainee and 12 staff COVID cases; federal agency drops motion to lift transfers ban into Farmville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is withdrawing its motion to lift the ban on transfers into the Farmville Detention Center following a spike in COVID-19 cases at the ICE facility in Caroline County, where the federal agency proposed to isolate Farmville transfers for 14 days prior to intake as part of its response to an ongoing lawsuit.

The agency also requested the cancellation of an Oct. 6 court hearing meant to discuss lifting the ban on transfers.

According to ICE’s website, the Caroline Detention Center now has 25 cases among detainees — up from the two reported Sept. 14. In addition, 12 staff members had tested positive as of Tuesday, bringing to 37 the total number of confirmed cases at the facility.

There are currently 168 detainees at the center and 100 staff members employed by the facility, which is owned by the Peumansend Creek Regional Jail Authority.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Caroline facility said staff who are symptomatic or report having been around someone who’s tested positive are being tested.

As of Friday, the CDC now recommends testing asymptomatic people who’ve been in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.