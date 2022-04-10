Cary Mitchell, the great great nephew of Richmond Planet editor John Mitchell, dies

Charlotte fashion designer Cary Mitchell, the son of the late Richmond journalist John Thomas “Tiger Tom” Mitchell and great-great-nephew of editor John Mitchell Jr. of The Richmond Planet, died April 2 at age 62.

Mr. Mitchell was a tailor who made clothes for NBA players like Vince Carter, Yao Ming and Charles Barkley, as well as the late ESPN analyst Stuart Scott, the Charlotte Observer reported. He designed the first uniforms for the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats. And he promoted community sports for children, something that helped him with dyslexia in his own childhood.

He died unexpectedly of an aortic aneurysm, said his brother, John H. Mitchell of Richmond.

“We grew up being around elders that passed away with us holding their hands, but to have someone close to your age pass away so suddenly, there’s no preparation for that,” John Mitchell said Sunday.

Cary Mitchell grew up in Richmond, where his father, who died in 2017 at age 100, was a third-generation journalist who wrote for the prominent Black-owned Richmond Planet and other publications, and was a radio news director.

Tiger Tom Mitchell’s father, Roscoe C. Mitchell, also wrote for The Richmond Planet and the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Roscoe Mitchell’s uncle, John Mitchell Jr., was appointed editor of The Richmond Planet around 1883 and, unafraid to call out racism, became known as “the fighting editor.”

John Mitchell said his brother suffered from dyslexia and hyperactivity as a child, but sports helped him succeed. Cary Mitchell played at athletic centers around Richmond, supported by coaches and teachers who wanted children like him to succeed.

He played basketball for Huguenot High School in the 1970s, leaving Richmond to attend and graduate from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte. He later served on the university’s governing board. He would have played basketball there but couldn’t because of an ankle injury, his brother said.

He lived in Paris, working for a sporting goods store and designing clothes, and continued working for companies designing clothes after returning to the United States.

A friend who was in the NBA told Mr. Mitchell how challenging it was to find clothes that fit.

“I was wearing my own stuff,” Mitchell, who was 6-foot-1, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in a 2000 interview. The basketball players “saw what I was wearing, and they liked it.”

Other clients included the NBA’s Grant Hill and Scottie Pippen.

John Mitchell said his brother was dedicated to making sure children had access to community athletic centers with paid staff to mentor them.

“He was very keen on making sure that those opportunities that he got were available to kids today. He did that in Charlotte, and he did that here. He was a pay-it-forward guy.”

Cary Mitchell regularly flew to Richmond to help care for their 102-year-old grandmother, Ida Cheatham.

And recently he was helping the family plan for their nonprofit, The Richmond Planet Foundation, to begin a journalism scholarship for high school or college students. They assisted Tappahannock native Reggie Carter in his effort for Virginia to create a Richmond Planet license plate — legislation Gov. Glenn Youngkin just signed into law a few days ago.

Cary Mitchell also helped market an upcoming documentary about The Richmond Planet produced by Tilt Creative + Production.

In the 2000 interview, Cary Mitchell credited his parents and his coach, George Lancaster, for his success.

“I’ve been incredibly blessed with the parents I have. The times when I was younger, struggling through school, they really stuck with me.”

Among survivors are a sister, Ida Mitchell of Richmond, and a special niece, Mia Thomas of Richmond.

“He was just a man of courage, a man of grace. He was always a giver,” Ida Mitchell said.

“He loved Richmond. He wanted to see Richmond win. He wanted to see young kids be able to have after-school programs, be able to have after-school sports.”

One of Mr. Mitchell’s clients was former University of Richmond basketball star Johnny Newman, whose 16 seasons in the NBA included time in Charlotte; he was also in Mr. Mitchell’s wedding.

Over the years, Newman introduced Mr. Mitchell to future NBA clients Alonzo Mourning, Larry Johnson and Kendall Gill, he said. He’d joke to Mr. Mitchell “that he forgot about me when he started doing clothes for Tiger.”

“We used to talk about business and stuff all the time. I love some clothes; he loved to design clothes. So we were a great fit,” Newman said.

A funeral will take place in Charlotte on Friday. The family is planning a memorial service in Richmond, but details have not been finalized.

