Cases of the omicron variant appear to be peaking in the Richmond area

Cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 may have peaked in the Richmond area, bringing a hint of relief to a wave of the pandemic that has cause more cases and hospitalizations but also is poised to decline faster.
On Friday, there was a daily average of 464 new COVID cases in the city, the same number as 10 days prior. After surging upward during the last two weeks of 2021, the curve has begun to flatten in the past two weeks.
Case counts in Chesterfield and Henrico counties have shown similar patterns of flattening in the past two weeks. While cases declined in Hanover County on Friday, the curve there has not leveled out as distinctly as the other localities.
"It's possible that we have reached this wave's peak or are close to doing so in this last half of January," said Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
It's less clear that hospitalizations are improving. There were 3,837 COVID hospitalizations in the state Sunday, a new record. While the state has set a new record for COVID hospitalizations every day since Jan. 7, the increase has slowed in the past three days, giving a slight glimmer of a possible peak.
Deaths in Virginia have fluctuated. While they decreased the first week of January, deaths increased the second week, showing totals similar to the last week of December.
"We're still concerned about hospitalizations and deaths (particularly among the unvaccinated), since they tend to lag behind cases," Viray said.
If the trajectory of cases continues and new variables aren't introduced, the Richmond area could see cases diminish through February, Viray added.
She noted that the timing of the peak resembles the wave that hit Virginia in early 2021. Cases peaked in Richmond on Jan. 19, 2021, and declined until early March, when they plateaued.
In terms of reported cases, omicron obliterated previous variants. In the January peak, the city reached an average of 139 new cases per day. This time, case counts are three and a half times higher.
If this is the peak, the omicron surge has stalled sooner than previous variants. It took the Richmond area about two months of climbing to reach its January 2021 peak. This surge has lasted about half as long.
There's one caveat with the omicron variant: cases aren't as good an indicator as they once were. Because many people are taking at-home tests and not reporting their results, and because tests have been scarce in recent weeks, many positive tests may have gone undocumented.
The current positivity rate, conducted among PCR tests only, remains very high, currently 36%.
In Virginia as a whole, the curve has flattened less. Cases surged the last week of December and increased with less acceleration in the first two weeks of January. The average number of new cases reached an all-time high, 18,782, on Thursday. Cases dipped slightly Friday.
Southwest Virginia hasn't seen much of a peak yet. The surge arrived there a week or two later than Fairfax County, and a peak in that part of the state could come a week or two later.
There are signs of peaking in other parts of the country, too. In cities where the variant first surfaced – such as Cleveland; Newark, N.J., and Washington D.C. – cases are now falling.
