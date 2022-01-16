Cases of the omicron variant appear to be peaking in the Richmond area

Cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 may have peaked in the Richmond area, bringing a hint of relief to a wave of the pandemic that has cause more cases and hospitalizations but also is poised to decline faster.

On Friday, there was a daily average of 464 new COVID cases in the city, the same number as 10 days prior. After surging upward during the last two weeks of 2021, the curve has begun to flatten in the past two weeks.

Case counts in Chesterfield and Henrico counties have shown similar patterns of flattening in the past two weeks. While cases declined in Hanover County on Friday, the curve there has not leveled out as distinctly as the other localities.

"It's possible that we have reached this wave's peak or are close to doing so in this last half of January," said Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

It's less clear that hospitalizations are improving. There were 3,837 COVID hospitalizations in the state Sunday, a new record. While the state has set a new record for COVID hospitalizations every day since Jan. 7, the increase has slowed in the past three days, giving a slight glimmer of a possible peak.