Catalytic converter thefts from autos are surging

Local police data also bear out that pattern. In Roanoke City, 182 converters were reported stolen by the end of October compared with about 16 during all of 2020.

Franklin County has fielded 27 theft cases so far this year, some with multiple converters stolen, up from two last year and none the year before.

In Roanoke County, 47 cases had been recorded, after about five last year, with several cases involving multiple converters stolen in one swoop.

In one instance, Benton said, thieves made off with about 30 converters at once.

Catalytic converters, which sit on the underside of a car, can be cut out in a matter of minutes with a machine-powered saw. That means fast-working bandits can do considerable damage in short order.

“They’ll target parking lots, car lots, neighborhoods, you name it,” Benton said.

There are precautions that car owners can take including parking in well-lit, visible areas. Slicing off a catalytic converter can be done quickly but not quietly as the sawing tends to make a racket.

In Franklin County, Investigator Steve McFarling said the cases the sheriff’s office is working often happened in the dead of night as thieves want to avoid drawing eyes to themselves.