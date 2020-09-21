Caterpillar sting sends woman to the ER. Virginia Poison Center gets up to 30 caterpillar calls a year.

Didn't think 2020 could get any weirder? Send in the stinging caterpillars.
Called the "toxic toupee" by National Geographic, Megalopyge opercularis, or the puss caterpillar, is just one of six stinging caterpillars that can be found in Virginia around late fall or late spring, says Dr. Rutherfoord “Ruddy” Rose, director of the Virginia Poison Center at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“This caterpillar, and the saddleback caterpillar, have the reputation of running into contact with people more often,” said Rose.
The center receives around 20 to 30 caterpillar sting calls a year. There have been 8 so far this year; 7 in the past month. Rose expects more later this fall.
A New Kent woman suffered a puss caterpillar sting on the Friday before Labor Day that sent her to an emergency room.
Crystal Spindel Gaston, 55, felt an overwhelming wave of “white, hot pain” on her right leg, and to her horror, found the two inch, fuzzy critter resting on her car door. The caterpillar had left a red, piercing wound on her leg, causing her to feel waves of pain over the course of three days, as reported by the Virginia Mercury.
Along with the caterpillars, Virginia is home to stinging and biting spiders, bees, wasps, ticks and ants, usually in the warmer months, says the Virginia Poison Center. The center gets hundreds of insect-related calls each year, and it has received around 430 caterpillar specific calls in its 18-year history.
The puss caterpillar is the larvae of the southern flannel moth. The insect can be found in the southeastern region of the U.S, as far north as New Jersey and as far west as Texas. It's most common in the Gulf Coast regions of Florida and Texas. The puss caterpillar tends to frequent oak trees, elm trees, shrubs and bushes.
The caterpillar is covered in urticarial hairs, or hairs that can cause extreme irritation or discomfort, which shields tiny spines that injects the venom into the attacker, causing further intense pain.
“The larvae is very susceptible to being eaten by lizards and insects and larger birds, so it’s really a protective mechanism,” said Alfred Aleguas, managing director of the Florida Poison Information Center in Tampa, Fla.
Yet, once it cocoons and forms into a moth, which is usually 46 days after hatching, it will no longer carry the venomous spikes, according to the University of Florida Department of Entomology and Nematology.
Rutherford said not to panic if a puss caterpillar finds its way onto you. If the caterpillar is pulled off, it will release its venomous spikes and can cause pain. Rather, seek a device, such as a credit card or piece of paper, to allow the caterpillar to slide off.
“There’s a lot of interpatient variability as to how significant it bothers you," Aleguas said. "But some people have very severe reactions that will end up in the emergency department.”
If stung, it’s best to remove the spikes as quickly as possible. Tape, experts say, is a great way to withdraw the spikes and hairs from the wound, followed by a cold water wash and an ice compress.
More intense reactions to a sting can cause lymphangitis, or swelling of the lymph glands near the wound.
The recovery period can take up to a week, but usually lasts a couple of days. For further instruction or help, Rose says to call the VPC at (800) 222-1222.