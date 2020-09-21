Caterpillar sting sends woman to the ER. Virginia Poison Center gets up to 30 caterpillar calls a year.

The puss caterpillar is the larvae of the southern flannel moth. The insect can be found in the southeastern region of the U.S, as far north as New Jersey and as far west as Texas. It's most common in the Gulf Coast regions of Florida and Texas. The puss caterpillar tends to frequent oak trees, elm trees, shrubs and bushes.

The caterpillar is covered in urticarial hairs, or hairs that can cause extreme irritation or discomfort, which shields tiny spines that injects the venom into the attacker, causing further intense pain.

“The larvae is very susceptible to being eaten by lizards and insects and larger birds, so it’s really a protective mechanism,” said Alfred Aleguas, managing director of the Florida Poison Information Center in Tampa, Fla.

Yet, once it cocoons and forms into a moth, which is usually 46 days after hatching, it will no longer carry the venomous spikes, according to the University of Florida Department of Entomology and Nematology.

Rutherford said not to panic if a puss caterpillar finds its way onto you. If the caterpillar is pulled off, it will release its venomous spikes and can cause pain. Rather, seek a device, such as a credit card or piece of paper, to allow the caterpillar to slide off.