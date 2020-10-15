Catholic Diocese of Richmond paying $6.3 million to 51 victims sexually abused by clergy

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond is paying $6.3 million to 51 individuals who as minors experienced sexual abuse by clergy. News of the payments was released Thursday in a report on the diocese's website.

"The completion of this program is by no means the end of our efforts to provide for our diocese’s victim survivors," wrote Bishop Barry C. Knestout in a letter on the website announcing the report. "Our outreach is ongoing. We must, and we will, continue to meet victim survivors with support and compassion motivated by our shared love of Jesus Christ."

The report says that of 68 claims initiated, six were found ineligible, two were withdrawn or never completed, nine were denied by the claims administrator, and 51 resulted in offers that were accepted.

The report goes on to say that all who participated in the Independent Reconciliation Program "retain the right to discuss their claim and their abuse. The claims process did not involve confidentiality agreements."