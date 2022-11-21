Caution on revenue, big financial cushion, set stage for Virginia budget

With inflation still squeezing Virginians' household budgets, Youngkin said he will keep pushing for tax relief, on top of the $4 billion written into the current budget, when he proposes amendments to the budget next month.
"Our backdrop here is one of being cautious and so we don't want to get over our skis," he said, Monday at the Patrick Henry Building.
But, "the commonwealth has never in a stronger financial condition" Youngkin told the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates, a panel of business and political leaders.
The boost to reserves already written into the budget, "provides a significant, significant cushion in the event of any challenges," Youngkin told the GACRE before the group went into a two-hour closed-door session.
But nonwitholding income taxes, which include investors' stock market gains as well as farmers' and self-employed Virginians' income, will be hurt by the slump in stock markets.
Corporate profits are also looking under pressure, and so will be corporate income tax collections, while revenue from recordation taxes - paid when real estate changes hands - is also likely to be down.
The wild card is sales tax. Inflation could make collections rise, since the tax is a percentage of the sales price of goods; but inflation could mean people buy less.
"We're watching that very closely," Youngkin said.
Staff of the General Assembly's money committees are looking for a decline in state tax collections this year, after fiscal year 2022's 16% increase to $28.9 billion.
The money committees, preparing for the 2023 session's work on budget amendments, are assuming a roughly 7% drop in the current fiscal year, with the House Appropriations Committee staff looking for a somewhat larger decline than the Senate Finance Committee team.
The House staff are more optimistic about a bounce back in fiscal 2024, looking for a 5% bump as opposed the Senate forecast of a 3% increase.
Ever since I received my drone license in May, I wanted to see what Richmond looks like from the West End of our city.
A couple of weeks back, as autumn crept in, I flew over Scott’s Addition for a chance to peek at the changing colors.
Unlike the cinematic view in the East End, the cityscape is not visible at eye level. Only from about 300 feet high does Richmond turn into uniform rows of homes — some new and some old — and you get a hint of the city’s grid pattern.
I’ve been flying drones for six months now. And as time and seasons change, I am lucky I get to see it from a bird’s-eye view.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
A witness told police that University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. targeted specific victims when he opened fire on a charter bus returning from a field trip Sunday night, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
The move comes at the request of the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the agency that assigns area codes to 20 countries, including the United States, Canada and 18 Caribbean nations and territories.