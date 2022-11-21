 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with An Achievable Dream who will sponsor 3,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Caution on revenue, big financial cushion, set stage for Virginia budget

  • 0
Governor Youngkin

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, surrounded by Cabinet officials, was introduced before his September speech to the legislature’s money committees.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Consumer prices in October rose 7.7% from a year ago, the lowest annual gain since January 2022. That's below analyst expectations of 7.9%.

With inflation high and talk of recession intensifying, Virginia's budget-writers will be working at a time of uncertainty, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday they've got one thing going for them:

Virginia's financial reserves are up, and the current budget calls for them to rise even more - from $2.6 billion as of June 30 to $3.8 billion in June 2023 and $4.3 billion in June 2024.

As holiday approaches, drivers give thanks for falling gas prices

With inflation still squeezing Virginians' household budgets, Youngkin said he will  keep pushing for tax relief, on top of the $4 billion written into the current budget, when he proposes amendments to the budget next month.

People are also reading…

"Our backdrop here is one of being cautious and so we don't want to get over our skis," he said, Monday at the Patrick Henry Building.

But, "the commonwealth has never in a stronger financial condition" Youngkin told the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates, a panel of business and political leaders.

The boost to reserves already written into the budget, "provides a significant, significant cushion in the event of any challenges," Youngkin told the GACRE before the group went into a two-hour closed-door session.

Virginia's state revenues remain strong as economic storm approaches

Youngkin said the GACRE agreed during that meeting that the revenue estimates he will use in drafting amendments should be a mix of a standard, steady as it goes, scenario and a pessimistic one.

That mix will be pretty much in line with the roughly 30% weighting to a pessimistic scenario that General Assembly budget writers have been working with, he said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"Those words mean different things to different line items," he said.

For the biggest single source of state revenue, income taxes withheld from Virginians' paychecks, the still-tight labor market probably means that revenue will be fairly solid.

Mental health a quiet, but top priority for Virginia's budget

But nonwitholding income taxes, which include investors' stock market gains as well as farmers' and self-employed Virginians' income, will be hurt by the slump in stock markets. 

Corporate profits are also looking under pressure, and so will be corporate income tax collections, while revenue from recordation taxes -  paid when real estate changes hands - is also likely to be down.

The wild card is sales tax. Inflation could make collections rise, since the tax is a percentage of the sales price of goods; but inflation could mean people buy less.

"We're watching that very closely," Youngkin said.

Day 2 for Youngkin? More tax cuts, no additional housing subsidies, focus on jobs

Staff of the General Assembly's money committees are looking for a decline in state tax collections this year, after fiscal year 2022's 16% increase to $28.9 billion. 

The money committees, preparing for the 2023 session's work on budget amendments, are assuming a roughly 7% drop in the current fiscal year, with the House Appropriations Committee staff looking for a somewhat larger decline than the Senate Finance Committee team.

The House staff are more optimistic about a bounce back in fiscal 2024, looking for a 5% bump as opposed the Senate forecast of a 3% increase.

Collection: Our 'Virginia from above' series

Every week, Times-Dispatch visual journalists take you to a unique location in our "Virginia from above" series. 

Have an idea for our next drone feature? Email jwallaces@timesdispatch.com

1 of 12

dress@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6948

Twitter: @daveress1

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some escape historic snowfall just in time for Thanksgiving week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News