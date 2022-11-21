Caution on revenue, big financial cushion, set stage for Virginia budget

With inflation high and talk of recession intensifying, Virginia's budget-writers will be working at a time of uncertainty, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday they've got one thing going for them:

Virginia's financial reserves are up, and the current budget calls for them to rise even more - from $2.6 billion as of June 30 to $3.8 billion in June 2023 and $4.3 billion in June 2024.

With inflation still squeezing Virginians' household budgets, Youngkin said he will keep pushing for tax relief, on top of the $4 billion written into the current budget, when he proposes amendments to the budget next month.

"Our backdrop here is one of being cautious and so we don't want to get over our skis," he said, Monday at the Patrick Henry Building.

But, "the commonwealth has never in a stronger financial condition" Youngkin told the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates, a panel of business and political leaders.

The boost to reserves already written into the budget, "provides a significant, significant cushion in the event of any challenges," Youngkin told the GACRE before the group went into a two-hour closed-door session.

Youngkin said the GACRE agreed during that meeting that the revenue estimates he will use in drafting amendments should be a mix of a standard, steady as it goes, scenario and a pessimistic one.

That mix will be pretty much in line with the roughly 30% weighting to a pessimistic scenario that General Assembly budget writers have been working with, he said.

"Those words mean different things to different line items," he said.

For the biggest single source of state revenue, income taxes withheld from Virginians' paychecks, the still-tight labor market probably means that revenue will be fairly solid.

But nonwitholding income taxes, which include investors' stock market gains as well as farmers' and self-employed Virginians' income, will be hurt by the slump in stock markets.

Corporate profits are also looking under pressure, and so will be corporate income tax collections, while revenue from recordation taxes - paid when real estate changes hands - is also likely to be down.

The wild card is sales tax. Inflation could make collections rise, since the tax is a percentage of the sales price of goods; but inflation could mean people buy less.

"We're watching that very closely," Youngkin said.

Staff of the General Assembly's money committees are looking for a decline in state tax collections this year, after fiscal year 2022's 16% increase to $28.9 billion.

The money committees, preparing for the 2023 session's work on budget amendments, are assuming a roughly 7% drop in the current fiscal year, with the House Appropriations Committee staff looking for a somewhat larger decline than the Senate Finance Committee team.

The House staff are more optimistic about a bounce back in fiscal 2024, looking for a 5% bump as opposed the Senate forecast of a 3% increase.