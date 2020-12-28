CDC partnership with local pharmacies identifies long-term care residents and staff for priority vaccinations

Additionally, the Richmond and Henrico health departments are offering a drive-through COVID-19 testing event at the Diamond on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. The Diamond is located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The event is open to the public and there are 400 tests available.

Registration is preferred and individuals can register by calling (804) 205-3501. However, walk-ups will be accepted.

The VDH reported Monday that Virginia's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 336,175, an increase of 8,182 from Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 336,175 cases consist of 284,344 confirmed cases and 51,831 probable cases. There are 4,861 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia - 4,288 confirmed and 573 probable. That's an increase of 41 from the 4,820 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 17,605, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 29,782 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.