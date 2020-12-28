CDC partnership with local pharmacies identifies long-term care residents and staff for priority vaccinations

A partnership between the CDC and local pharmacies begins Monday and offers on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for long-term care residents and staff.
Across Virginia, that equates to 158,000 people who've been identified as eligible to receive vaccinations through this program.
Long-term care facilities include skilled nursing facilities, assisted living residential care communities, intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities and state veterans homes.
The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program is meant to reduce the burden on the facilities and local health departments, particularly in rural areas. In Virginia, with help from the Virginia Department of Health in identifying interested facilities, the program allows the CDC to then work directly with those facilities to offer vaccinations.
Vaccines will be administered by CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.
As of Monday, VDH reports that Virginia has received 227,425 vaccine doses and so far, 38,172 people have been vaccinated at least once. The latter is a decrease from Friday because duplicated records reported that day included a data file that was counted twice during vaccine data processing.
The VDH vaccine dashboard notes that full vaccinations are a two-step process, where the second shot - or dose - is administered three to four weeks after the first one.
Additionally, the Richmond and Henrico health departments are offering a drive-through COVID-19 testing event at the Diamond on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. The Diamond is located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The event is open to the public and there are 400 tests available.
Registration is preferred and individuals can register by calling (804) 205-3501. However, walk-ups will be accepted.
The VDH reported Monday that Virginia's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 336,175, an increase of 8,182 from Friday.
The 336,175 cases consist of 284,344 confirmed cases and 51,831 probable cases. There are 4,861 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia - 4,288 confirmed and 573 probable. That's an increase of 41 from the 4,820 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 17,605, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 29,782 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.
In the Richmond area, there have been 36,952 cases: 12,552 in Chesterfield County, 11,844 in Henrico County, 8,901 in Richmond and 3,655 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 612 deaths attributed to the virus: 288 in Henrico, 163 in Chesterfield, 92 in Richmond and 69 in Hanover.
There are 1,888 outbreaks, which make up 43,299 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is up to 12.3%.
State health officials have said there's a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
If you have questions about COVID-19, call the VDH hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).
