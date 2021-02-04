Central Va. has another weekend snow chance, but this time there are new question marks

There are those snowstorms that escalate in the final hours before arrival, seeming to come out of nowhere.

Then there are those chances, like early January, that fizzle away at the finish line. Forgot it already?

Then there’s the interesting case we have for Saturday night and Sunday: the fake-out.

While we were dealing with last weekend’s winter storm, signs of another central Virginia snowmaker were already looming for the next weekend, linked to a big chunk of cold air sweeping down from Canada.

But over the next few days, the local temperature pattern for Feb. 6-10 started to trend up while the snow prospects dwindled.

As the computer models keep trying to lock the weekend weather map into place, it looks like our snow chance for Saturday night and Sunday is still in the mix, after all.

The big picture weather pattern over North America didn’t suddenly turn around. It comes down to details.

Ripples of high-altitude weather currently over Alaska and western Canada can translate to very different weekend scenarios for Virginia, depending on how they move and evolve.