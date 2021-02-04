Central Va. has another weekend snow chance, but this time there are new question marks

There are those snowstorms that escalate in the final hours before arrival, seeming to come out of nowhere.
Then there are those chances, like early January, that fizzle away at the finish line. Forgot it already?
Then there’s the interesting case we have for Saturday night and Sunday: the fake-out.
While we were dealing with last weekend’s winter storm, signs of another central Virginia snowmaker were already looming for the next weekend, linked to a big chunk of cold air sweeping down from Canada.
But over the next few days, the local temperature pattern for Feb. 6-10 started to trend up while the snow prospects dwindled.
As the computer models keep trying to lock the weekend weather map into place, it looks like our snow chance for Saturday night and Sunday is still in the mix, after all.
The big picture weather pattern over North America didn’t suddenly turn around. It comes down to details.
Ripples of high-altitude weather currently over Alaska and western Canada can translate to very different weekend scenarios for Virginia, depending on how they move and evolve.
This isn’t a repeat of last weekend’s system. Instead, we’re at the mercy of the timing, path and strength of one low that will be scooting to our southeast, somewhere off the North Carolina coast. So in this setup, freezing rain and sleet really aren’t in the equation.
But how likely can snow be, with southerly winds, a low barely near freezing on Sunday morning and not-so-cold highs in the 40s or 50s on Saturday and Sunday?
If we see snow, it’s because the rain will be dragging the colder air and flakes ever closer to the ground as Saturday night goes on.
So the lowest scenario: the low decides to stay weak or zip way offshore after all, and we see nothing at all.
The low-end scenario still involving snow: just flakes in the air, mixed with rain or melting on impact, with the feel of a rainy night.
The high-end scenario: a heavier band happens to park right over central Virginia all night and cranks out several inches of snow by Sunday morning. (This is often difficult to place more than a day out).
The middle-ground: a mix of rain and wet snow, with that coating mainly sticking to vegetation and elevated surfaces.
A similar situation could vex our forecast for the first half of the next workweek, too: marginal cold air and moisture supply, but maybe enough mischief in the storm track to mix them.
The cold wave that’s been advertised for the better part of a week is ultimately still in the picture. But Arctic air will be corralled mainly in the Great Plains and Midwest over the weekend and early next week, rather than spilling directly eastward to us.
If sharply colder air is going to take a swing at Richmond, it would be delayed until the second half of next week or Valentine’s Day weekend. And with it will come even more wintry question marks.
Look for another update and more weekend forecast details on Friday.
