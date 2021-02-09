There are signs that winter’s worst weather may still lie ahead.

It’s tempting to tune out yet another run-in with mixed wintry precipitation for the third week in a row.

But the weather map is setting up even colder and even wetter conditions for a more prolonged clash. And that leads to more chances of snow in Northern Virginia, plus sleet and freezing rain across the Piedmont and Southside Virginia.

Richmond could sit squarely in the wintry mix zone, again.

So be prepared for a little of everything, winter-wise, and maybe a significant amount. And be prepared for details to change in the days ahead.

A parade of snowflake icons in the weather app forecasts may downplay a messier scenario.

Yes, there’s at least some slight potential for snowfall in central Virginia on several upcoming days. But a straightforward, start-to-finish snowstorm is the less-likely outcome for Richmond in this particular pattern.

Those flakes will come with a side of ice, sleet or cold rain – more on that below.

The first of three chances will build in over the next few days.

Waves of precipitation will begin to flow across the region on Wednesday, then turn steadier by Thursday night and Friday.

As it turns wetter, colder air will build from north to south. Northern Virginia will see snow first, which will gradually build toward the Interstate 64 corridor by late Thursday. Rain is more likely for the southern tier, but it will fall into some freezing surface temperatures between the mountains and the Interstate 95 corridor.

Then, another bout of wintry mix is shaping up over the Valentine's Day weekend, and another system toward the middle of next week around Feb. 16-17.

One trend we’ve seen in recent weeks will continue to hold up: places north and west of Richmond stand to see more snow, while places south and east probably wind up with less snow due to rain or mixing.

The meteorological hedging now comes down to timing and amounts of snow and ice, not whether we’ll see any at all.

The ingredients abound.

Deep cold. Plenty of moisture. The energy to whip up precipitation. It would be a lot even by winter rainfall standards: 1 to 2 inches of liquid equivalent over the region in the coming week.

For starters, a lobe of the polar vortex is displaced farther to the south than usual, allowing waves of Arctic air to ooze southward into the heart of North America. It appears on the surface weather map as large, strong highs sprawling from the Canadian prairie to the Great Lakes. The heart of that chill is staying west of Virginia, at least so far.

The pattern is blocked from changing and moving out due to other strong highs pulsating around Alaska and Greenland.

So the jet stream – that 100 to 150 mph river of wind howling at airline altitude – is forced to dip around that mass of mid-continent cold. Day after day the jet will wiggle from the Pacific Northwest down to the Gulf Coast and back up the Eastern Seaboard.

The storm track follows accordingly, carrying moisture and whipping up low pressure centers right off the southeast U.S. coast.

Highs will wedge cold air into Virginia from the north and northeast, while moisture-laden clouds fly up from the southwest.

When those forces grind to a stalemate, there need not be a powerful or defined low to wring out wintry weather. Warmer, wetter air overrunning the shallow cold can become its own engine for freezing rain and sleet.

I wish I could tell you: 2 to 3 inches of snow here, then 0.1-inch of glaze ice, then 1 or 4 inches and so on. That will hopefully come together the day or two before these various chances.

Even if metro Richmond gets lucky and makes out with mostly rain instead of a messy snow-ice mix, other parts of Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic will turn slick.

Being on the active and unsettled side of this pattern has at least one benefit: the exceptionally cold air is kept off to our west. That means highs mostly in the 30s though Feb. 18, or 40s at best and 20s at worst. Lows will generally hover in the 30s or 20s, but below 20 if and when we get a clear night following snow.

That’s certainly below normal – and much below how February has behaved in recent years – but it’s not rivaling records.

Consider that Kansas, at our same latitude, is bracing for single digit highs by the weekend. But the computer models have been struggling with the eastward reach of that wintry blast from the get-go, so don’t be entirely shocked if we get a notch colder late next week before things hopefully warm up later in the month.

Richmond's seasonal snow scorecard for Feb. 10

• 2020-21 season-to-date at Richmond International Airport: 4.4 inches

• Normal season-to-date (based on 1981-2010): 7.6 inches

• Record season through Feb. 10: 31.4 inches in 1939-40

• 2019-20 season as of Feb. 10: 1 inch

