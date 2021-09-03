Central Virginia pipeline developer wants regulators to find they don't need to approve project

The developer of a proposed natural gas pipeline in Central Virginia asked the State Corporation Commission on Friday to issue a ruling saying the project can go forward without commission approval.

The proposed Chickahominy Pipeline would serve a yet-to-be-built natural gas power plant in Charles City County. The line would run through a route in Louisa, Hanover, New Kent, Henrico and Charles City counties. The proposed route has not been disclosed but property owners have received letters from the developer about it.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported in July that property owners concerned about environmental impacts plan to fight the pipeline. The developer, Irfan Ali, has said he can build it without approval from the State Corporation Commission. He also said he would change the route to accommodate any property owners who didn't want it coming through their land.

The developer, in the Friday filing with the commission, said it wants confirmation that the construction and operation of the pipeline is not subject to the commission's jurisdiction.