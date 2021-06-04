Challenger Jones says Attorney General Herring is using organization to hide donors

Del. Jay Jones, the Norfolk Democrat challenging Attorney General Mark Herring in a primary Tuesday, attacked the incumbent in the final week over fundraising.

Herring accepts large sums of money from the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA), which Jones said disguises some of Herring's donors.

Jones said Herring and DAGA have a "scheme" to funnel corporate money into Herring's campaign. Herring reported more than $800,000 of "in-kind" donations from the organization.

DAGA is funded in large part by corporations like T-Mobile and Coca-Cola and electric utilities like Richmond-based Dominion Energy and Detroit-based DTE Energy. DAGA discloses its donors to the IRS, but won't report again, Jones said, until a month after the Tuesday primary.

But even after DAGA's donations are disclosed, filing forms don't reveal if any particular corporation's donation to DAGA ended up with any particular candidate.

Jonathan Berkon, an attorney at the firm Perkins Coie and general counsel to DAGA, said “the money is not earmarked for a particular race.”

Jones made a complaint this week to the Virginia elections commissioner about the situation, but Berkon said Jones misunderstands it and that DAGA has complied with the law.