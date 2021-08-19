Challenger to Goochland lawmaker criticizes his presence outside Capitol at Jan. 6 insurrection

He wrote that he was among thousands of law-abiding citizens practicing their First Amendment rights on Jan. 6.

"When I arrived home and saw the news, I was just as shocked and horrified as everyone else see that people had entered the Capitol," McGuire wrote in the post.

It's unclear exactly where he was in proximity to the Capitol.

“We know that the elections were probably one of the most secure that we’ve ever had," Lockhart said. "So when you have somebody at that high of level of office sharing this and making people question whether their vote matters, whether it will be counted correctly, etc., it works against what our democracy is founded on, which is that you should be voting, you should be civically engaged.

"While he may not have gone inside, he still participated … there was a noose hanging at this event on the lawn. That wasn’t inside, but that was still inciting violence."