Charlottesville church looks to build affordable housing units on its property

A church wants to do its part to help end the affordable housing crisis in Charlottesville by adding housing units on its property.

Park Street Christian Church has partnered with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to build approximately 50 affordable housing units for seniors on the church’s property.

Colleen Swingle-Titus, Park Street’s pastor, said she started thinking about the potential to build affordable housing at the church when she was attending a denomination-wide conference in 2015.

A speaker at the conference called on pastors to lead their congregations in serving their communities.

“I said I wished we could do more, but we’re a really little congregation,” Swingle-Titus said.

Swingle-Titus was attending the conference with another pastor who had served in Charlottesville in the 1980s and 1990s. He told her he had tried to start an affordable housing project but got shut down.

“I said, ‘My gosh, we have all this land, we could really help people.’ And so that kind of planted the seeds,” she said.