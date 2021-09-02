Charlottesville fires police chief; online documents provide look at department's problems

Among those expressing shock and frustration with Brackney’s termination was Walker, who took to Facebook on Wednesday evening to share her thoughts. Though Walker does not often talk to members of the media, she regularly uses Facebook as a means of communicating with constituents. She said she was not sharing information because it would change the outcome but because “white supremacy is powerful.”

“Chief Brackney isn’t going to return, nor would I ask her to come back. I’m simply acknowledging how toxic this community is,” she said on Facebook. “I wish I had facts and didn’t have to ‘gossip or speculate’ as our world-class twitter guru pointed out. I would appreciate receiving respect as the mayor and having been given a reason why.”

Walker also posted a five-page document titled “Departmental Investigation Executive Summary,” which appeared to be a longer, more detailed version of a news release sent out by the city last month in response to a Police Benevolent Association survey. The document, which is dated Aug. 9, appears to be an official report, but it is unclear to whom the report was sent.