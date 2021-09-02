Charlottesville fires police chief; online documents provide look at department's problems

CHARLOTTESVILLE — After months of internal strife, Charlottesville has fired the city’s police chief.
City Manager Chip Boyles exercised his right to terminate RaShall Brackney’s employment contract upon 90 days’ notice, according to a news release Wednesday. Brackney, who was hired by the city in June 2018, will be on paid administrative release until Nov. 30. The termination is considered not-for-cause, meaning Brackney would be entitled to various compensations, including 12 months’ salary.
The termination following internal complaints of low morale caught many off guard, but online documents suggest that the problems go deeper than morale.
While city officials will not provide more detail, Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker shared a five-page document on Facebook that portrays the chief as a change agent and a police force that wanted to block that change.
The city’s news release on Wednesday did little to explain the decision and appears to contradict a release from the city in August that pushed against internal criticisms, primarily levied by the Central Virginia Chapter of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association.
Boyles declined to elaborate on the decision Thursday, and city spokesman Brian Wheeler said he was not anticipating any further comments from staff at this time.
Among those expressing shock and frustration with Brackney’s termination was Walker, who took to Facebook on Wednesday evening to share her thoughts. Though Walker does not often talk to members of the media, she regularly uses Facebook as a means of communicating with constituents. She said she was not sharing information because it would change the outcome but because “white supremacy is powerful.”
“Chief Brackney isn’t going to return, nor would I ask her to come back. I’m simply acknowledging how toxic this community is,” she said on Facebook. “I wish I had facts and didn’t have to ‘gossip or speculate’ as our world-class twitter guru pointed out. I would appreciate receiving respect as the mayor and having been given a reason why.”
Walker also posted a five-page document titled “Departmental Investigation Executive Summary,” which appeared to be a longer, more detailed version of a news release sent out by the city last month in response to a Police Benevolent Association survey. The document, which is dated Aug. 9, appears to be an official report, but it is unclear to whom the report was sent.
In August, the association released survey data from 65 police employee respondents that indicated dissatisfaction among its members with the leadership of the city department. On Aug. 20, the city released a lengthy unsigned response that said the association’s survey and the release of its results occurred during “a difficult reorganization and the recent terminations of employment of members of the city’s SWAT Team.”
This survey was conducted about a year after the city conducted its own in August 2020. Though not released publicly until Wednesday, the city’s survey also consisted of primarily dour responses that were critical of the city police leadership.
According to the city’s August statement, an investigation revealed that in connection with training and operations of the SWAT Team, team members had been “videoing simulated sex acts, circulating nude videos of females and themselves … videotaping children of SWAT members detonating explosives, and firing police department-issued semi-automatic weapons, at unauthorized training events,” among several other allegations.
The document posted by Walker contained expanded allegations against several named officers and argued for a united front during reform efforts.
“But, despite command’s efforts, the support of the city manager, and the many officers who have embraced reform efforts, we cannot tackle these critical issues alone,” the document reads. “We must have a unified approach to dismantling system racism and eliminating police misconduct in Charlottesville and across the nation.”