Charlottesville man claims police racially profiled, injured him

“This officer is harassing me,” Gilmore says in the footage, pointing the camera toward the officer, who then asks him to put the phone down and appears to move to push it away.

In the second clip, video footage freezes, but Gilmore can be heard saying that he has not done anything wrong, and toward the end of the clip asks the officer why he’s following him and tells him not to touch him.

“Oh, my God, I just told you I’ve been at the hospital, man. I just told you,” Gilmore yells just before the clip ends.

According to Gilmore, after the footage was shot he was tackled by at least three city police officers, who knelt on him and injured him. Gilmore’s brother, who had been watching his livestream of the encounter, came outside and the officers “peeled” off without detaining or charging Gilmore, Gilmore said.

Gilmore went to the University of Virginia Medical Center emergency room and says he was diagnosed with a closed head injury, a concussion, contusions on his lower legs, acute bilateral lower back pain and acute post-traumatic headaches, among other injuries.

Gilmore was not charged after the incident.

Gilmore says he thinks the encounter would have ended differently if he was not Black.