Chesapeake Bay cleanup is off track, foundation warns

Draw a line from where Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay pollution was in 2009 until now and project it forward to 2025, and the state seems to be on track with its Bay cleanup promises – but closing the final gap is going to take work on farms and on city and suburban storm drains that so far is lagging, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation says.

The gap is a challenge since there’s still a lot of work to do planting buffers and installing cattle fencing along streams flowing past farms, while pollution from rainfall flowing off streets and carrying nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment into the Bay watershed is on the rise, as populations grow and climate change brings stronger storms.

And the state is losing lots of forest land – trees help slow the flow of groundwater toward the Bay, giving soil time enough to absorb nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment so they can feed plants on land instead of the algae in the Bay that cause huge summertime dead zones.

“While Virginia has made meaningful progress, the vast majority of pollution cut so far has come from wastewater plants. That approach is not sustainable," said Peggy Sanner, the foundation’s Virginia executive director.

"About 90 percent of Virginia’s remaining pollution reductions must come from agriculture, and population growth and climate change are leading to more polluted runoff from developed areas,” she said.

What makes Virginia look to be on track for its 2025 goal to cut pollution is its effort to clean up the flow out of wastewater plants.

So far, these efforts account for more than 90% of the reductions Virginia has seen – the state has cut more than 11.4 million pounds a year of nitrogen flowing into the Bay, as it moves to hit its 2025 goal of a 14.9 million pound decline, for instance.

Virginia has dedicated more than $70 million in wastewater plant investments to meet pollution cutting goals while legislation last year stepped up state efforts by directing regulations to set specific nitrogen and phosphorus reductions to specific plants.

But state permitting for city and suburban storm drainage is running behind, which means the regulators are simply extending permits without updating pollution reduction goals.

A big increase in funding for the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share program this year should help farmers in their efforts to cut pollution, although so far, only about 10% of the state’s goal for stream buffers have been planted.

For the whole Bay watershed, the partnership of six states with federal and local governments, nonprofits and universities, has put in place programs that cut nitrogen pollution flowing into the Bay each year by 30 million pounds — roughly 42% of the required reduction, the foundation said.

But reaching the 2025 goal, along with goals for phosphorus and sediment reduction, means a renewed commitment that includes targeting the most effective practices in the most effective places, paying for performance with incentives based on measurable results, improved accountability and reaching out to farmers, homeowners, and community groups to overcome any obstacles slowing pollution reduction efforts.

Sanner said the foundation shares Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s concern that Virginia may not be able to meet its 2025 deadline, but said she was heartened by what he has said about making cleanup efforts a priority.

Three weeks ago, Youngkin said he is pushing his administration for a detailed plan for cutting pollution, with specific objectives and targets for each year remaining, as well as specific funding and programs, to move the cleanup faster than it has been going.

"I put an emphasis on the agricultural side of things, best management practices is one that can have the largest effect on downstream and there was not a great level of trust in the previous administration in the ag community," he said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"I'm not tapping the brakes," he said. "I'm just acknowledging that we can drive really fast and come up short."

Press secretary Macaulay Porter said the administration is committed to addressing Virginia's environmental, energy and natural resources challenges, including protecting the Bay.

"After taking office, it was clear that Virginia was not on track to meet our 2025 commitments, but the administration also discovered there was not a realistic plan to achieve significant progress," she said.

She said Youngkin is looking hard at the best way to meet Virginia's Bay cleanup obligations.