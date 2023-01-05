Chesapeake Bay's health retains a D+ grade, foundation says

With the Chesapeake’s health remaining a D+, the General Assembly needs to invest in cutting pollutants carried by runoff from farms and streets and from wastewater treatment plants, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said.

The state of the Bay hasn’t improved since the foundation’s last survey of 13 key indicators of its health, completed in 2020.

A regional effort by states, the federal government and nonprofits to restore the Bay is struggling to reduce pollution from farms, a major source of the nitrogen and phosphorus that feed the algae blooms that create summertime dead zones.

And pollution stormwater runoff that city and suburban streets carry is rising.

That’s because of inconsistent enforcement of stormwater runoff standards, new development of once open spaces and the heavier rains that climate change has brought, the foundation said.

The biggest challenge is still changing farming practices, the foundation said. About 90% of the pollution reductions needed to meet Bay cleanup goals will have to come from cutting pollution from farms.

"We urge legislators to ensure investments in these crucial programs address the most effective farm conservation practices, such as fencing cattle out of streams and planting buffers of trees along waterways,” said Peggy Sanner, the foundation’s Virginia executive director.

She said the foundation will ask legislators for measures to reduce erosion and for flood control efforts that would also reduce runoff.

"For healthy rivers and streams and strong fisheries, Virginia should support mussel restoration programs and a stock assessment of the threatened blue crab population,” Sanner said.

The foundation’s survey found nitrogen, toxic chemicals, and dissolved oxygen levels were unchanged from 2020 levels.

While the phosphorus indicator improved, overall water clarity declined.

The foundation said its indicators for striped bass improved, despite a decline in numbers because of tougher measures to reduce the numbers harvested and rules to keep fewer from dying after sports fishermen release fish they catch.

The state of the Bay’s oyster populations improved, with Virginia and Maryland reporting the highest rates of juvenile oyster production in the past 30 years.

But the indicator for the health of the blue crab population fell, by the biggest decline for any of the indicators the foundation tracks, after the 2022 blue crab dredge survey found the lowest number of crabs in the survey’s 33 year history.

Scores for underwater grasses, forest buffers, and wetlands were unchanged from 2020 levels. But a development indicator showed roughly 95,000 acres of farms and forests were developed over the four years that ended in 2018, the most recent data reported.

"While we've made significant progress, far too much pollution still reaches our waterways and climate change is making matters worse," said CBF President Hilary Harp Falk.

"The good news is that the Bay is remarkably resilient … we have an opportunity to prove that restoring clean water is possible,” she said.

