Blue crab numbers are bouncing back from record lows, the latest count shows.

But regulators are still feeling cautious because the number of juvenile crabs caught in this year’s Bay-wide Winter Dredge Survey remain low, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission said.

The survey found crab numbers in the Chesapeake rose from 227 million last year to 323 million this past winter.

The number of adult males nearly doubled, while the adult female population – key to maintaining a sustainable population – returned to above average levels.

Regulators watch female crab numbers particularly closely, and the latest data show that female crabs are not overfished and that watermen are not catching so many as to risk a crash in total crab numbers. Adult female crabs are important because each can spawn up to nine million eggs a year.

While the dredge survey found adult female crab numbers rose more than 50% from last year’s worrying levels, the 152 million in the Bay this winter is below regulators’ target of 196 million, the figure scientists say is needed to ensure long-term stable crab numbers.

“We're pleased to see over a 50% increase in the adult female numbers in 2023,” said Jamie Green, commissioner of VMRC.

“These results are encouraging, and we’ll continue working diligently with our partners in the Chesapeake Bay to increase blue crab stock numbers.”

Juvenile crab numbers, some 116 million, while up, are still among the lowest seen in the 34 years of the dredge survey.

“While this year’s numbers show some signs of recovery in the Bay’s blue crab population, there is still plenty of cause for caution," said Chris Moore, senior ecosystem scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

He said recent declines in the Bay's underwater grasses, along with predation by invasive blue catfish and pollution continue to pressure crab populations.

Moore said the depressed number of male crabs means Virginia and Maryland need to maintain measures put in place last year to help populations recover.

The VMRC last year extended lower harvest limits for the spring crab pot fishery and introduced lower limits for the fall crab pot fishery. It also said watermen running traps for peeler crabs - crabs that are molting - could only keep one bushel of any males caught, and only for use as bait.

States should also consider additional actions, including pot tagging, which assists in the enforcement of blue crab fishery regulations," Moore said.

"Although both states currently have limits on the number of pots watermen can set, these numbers are largely unenforceable, leading to numerous concerns about the amount of crabbing gear in the water. Pot tagging would help the states enforce these limits,” he said.

Last year’s low numbers sparked a move for a new stock assessment for crabs, to update the current 12-year guidelines for determining the health of the crab population. That work should be completed in 2025 and will guide VMRC and its counterparts in Maryland and with the Potomac River Fisheries Commission in determining limits on watermen’s catches and operations.

The Winter Dredge Survey is conducted annually by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. It samples crab numbers at 1,500 sites throughout the Chesapeake Bay from December through March.

Adult females observed in each dredge survey are likely to spawn during the following summer, contributing to the next winter’s juvenile population early- to mid-summer period, contributing to next year’s juvenile population. Those juveniles that survive will be adults, ready for eating, the year after that.