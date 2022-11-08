Chesterfield County’s $540 million bond referendum passes

Chesterfield County is moving forward with a plan to sell half a billion dollars in bonds to build schools, fire stations, libraries and parks across the county.

At 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the referendum had the approval of more than 76% of voters in the county. Over 63,000 voted “yes” on the referendum, with just over 20,000 voting “no.”

The result is welcome news for county officials, who had pinned the financing of multiple multimillion-dollar projects to the referendum. One of the most visible projects will be a new high school in the developing western side of the county.

Other projects include new fire stations, which Chesterfield officials say barely fit modern-day firetrucks, and several library expansions across town.

The county estimates $375 million of the bond financing will go toward schools, with $135 earmarked for the new Western 360 Area High School.

“We’ve been having the community conversation for the better part of five years,” said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator of finance and administration with Chesterfield County. “This encapsulates the entire needs of the community.”

Chesterfield ramped up a media campaign to publicize the bond project this summer, sponsoring several town halls, podcasts and Facebook live events to discuss the need for the bonds.

The central challenge, officials said, was Chesterfield’s rapid growth, which had begun to strain county resources.

Since 2010, 50,000 new residents have moved into the county, according to U.S. census statistics. And in the past five years, the county’s public school system also tacked on another 2,000 school-age children.

County public safety officials have also felt the strain. The spike in residents has translated into a spike in calls. Chesterfield County Fire and EMS data shows they received 6,000 more calls in 2021 compared with 2017 — a steady, gradual uptick that has kept pace with the county’s growth.

That strain has led to what Harris called “response gaps,” which the investments from yesterday’s referendum will close, he hopes.

Bond referendums allow counties to raise money for capital projects. The county sells a bond, usually to a financial institution, as a means to raise money. This new bond sale will be the 11th time the county has used a referendum to finance capital projects.

Chesterfield officials sold the referendum to residents as a responsible financial maneuver to upkeep and invest in the county, and said the measure would not cost residents a dime.

“No meals tax associated with these. No new tax of any other variety,” Harris said. “No other new taxes. We can manage this with the resources that exist today. County, schools, public safety, you name it, we still have the ability to do that.”

Communicating that point to some Chesterfield residents hasn’t been easy. The $540 million price tag came in at $200 million more than the most recent bond referendum in 2013. Some Chesterfield residents were left uneasy by that referendum, which went over budget by nearly $100 million.

Resident Wayne Carbinier, who voted “no” on the referendum, said the county should have used money it has on hand, rather than take on new debt.

“If you look at their budget, they have had a surplus that they could apply to this annually,” Carbinier said.

Carbinier said he would have preferred that the county design the referendum to have modular votes. He said he would have voted “yes’’ on the school upgrades but “no” on the library expansions.

Mike Uzel, a local realtor, also objected to the referendum. Uzel thinks the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors should be asking more from the developers who are building new residential units, which are in turn facilitating the county’s rapid population growth.

“Literally thousands of homes, apartments and townhomes are approved without the infrastructure to go with those,” Uzel said. “So, every eight years or so, the county comes around and says we don’t have the schools to cover the needs of our county. My question is: Is it because the developers are not paying their fair share?”